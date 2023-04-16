Fishing Line for April 16, 2023

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Bernie Urbassik of Albuquerque caught a 6-pound, 21-inch largemouth bass at Alto Lake using green, garlic Powerbait on March 29.

Adam Gonzales of Las Vegas caught a 19-inch walleye at Caballo Lake using a black Woolly Bugger fly on April 7.

Tyler Gillespie of Santa Fe caught a 36-inch pike at Cochiti Lake using a swimbait on April 9.

Roberta Chavez and family of Los Cordovas caught four rainbow trout up to 18-inches long at Eagle Nest Lake using PowerBait on April 9.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Tony Marquez of El Paso, Texas, caught a 20-inch smallmouth bass using live minnows April 8. … Nathaniel Garcia of Ponderosa caught a 3-pound, 9-ounce smallmouth bass using a silver-flash Googan jerkbait on April 2.

Hannah Sage, 12, of Los Lunas caught a 3-pound largemouth bass at Escondida Lake using a live minnow on April 8.

Naomi Huston, 7, of Carlsbad caught a 5-pound, 21-inch channel catfish on the Pecos River using a hot dog south of her hometown on April 7.

Edward Vigil of Santa Fe caught an 18.5-inch rainbow trout on the Rio Grande using salmon eggs near Pilar on April 6.

Ever Barraza of Bernalillo caught his limit of rainbow trout on the San Juan River using PowerBait in the bait waters on April 8.

Alexandra Barela, 7, of Albuquerque caught an 11-inch rainbow trout at Tingley Beach using pink, cheese PowerBait on March 31.

Danny Cornelius of Canyon, Texas, caught a 3.75-pound smallmouth bass at Ute Lake using a crankbait on April 8.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 23 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good using worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using chicken liver and nightcrawler worms.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July including Costilla Creek.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake is open to shore fishing but is closed to all watercraft, including: canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats. Fishing for trout was fair using PowerBait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using silver spoons. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using PowerBait and spinners.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access on the Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice is closed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Lake Maloya had no reports from anglers this week.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was good when using Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait. The Benedictine Monastery Lake is part of the Department’s Open Gate Program. Please visit our website for more information about this property.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using pink-lemonade PowerBait, worms and Thomas spoons.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 206 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 61 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 423 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using salmon eggs, Panther Martin spinners and nightcrawler worms. Fishing for pike was slow to fair using brown trout-pattern lures and Woolly Bugger flies south of Pilar.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 28 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was good using pink and purple nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using green, garlic PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good when casting to shallow flats and points using suspending jekrbaits, swimbaits and Gulp minnows on ¼ -ounce jigheads. Fishing for walleyes was good trolling using Flicker Shad lures, Model A Bomber lures and Bandit crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using 6-10 foot diving Bomber Model A lures and Bandit 200 and 300 model lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using square-bill crankbaits, spinnerbaits and vibrating jigs in 4-8 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was fair to good using live minnows in 20 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 50s, and the water was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Abiquiú Lake was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow using crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 552 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was slow using swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was slow using hot dogs. Fishing for trout was slow using PowerBait.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for pike at Cochiti Lake was good using gizzard shad-pattern swimbaits, lipless crankbaits and 8-inch swimbaits, jerkbaits and hot dogs. Fishing for walleye was fair using Rapala lures. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair to good using jerkbaits and swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fenton Lake is open to shore fishing but is closed to all watercraft, including: canoes, kayaks, inflatables and all types of motorboats. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-829-3630.

The city is in the final stages of repairs at Grants Riverwalk Pond and stocking will resume soon.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez on Monday morning was 670 cfs. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service will began charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1 to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake and conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using large streamer flies and jerkbaits.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 501 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake Monday morning was 865 cfs. Anglers reported the water clarity below El Vado Lake was murky. Anglers reported the water clarity below Abiquiú Lake was murky. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 284 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair using Krystal Flash midge-pattern flies, leech-pattern flies and red-annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was fair to good using PowerBait.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using Turbo Dough PowerBait, spinners and pink, cheese PowerBait. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was good using midge pattern flies.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was fair using silver spinners, Velveeta cheese, salmon-peach PowerBait and black-midge flies. Fishing for bass was fair to good using white lures and small spinners.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and re-grading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect road and lake closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Fishing for white bass at Caballo Lake was good using curly-tail grubs and crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using crankbaits and black Woolly Bugger flies.

Fishing for largemouth bass and smallmouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake was good using shad-pattern jerkbaits, square-billed crankbaits, live minnows and silver-and-blue Rapala lures. Fishing for white bass was fair to good using small, chartreuse jig heads with soft plastic baits. Fishing for crappie was fair using small, dark-colored jigs and live minnows. Fishing for catfish was good using live minnows and cut bait.

Fishing for bass at Escondida Lake was fair to good using live minnows.

Estancia Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 334 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair to good using salmon eggs, Velveeta cheese, corn, salmon-peach PowerBait and black midge flies.

Southeast Fishing Report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 9 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Brantley Lake was fair to good using chatterbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using glitter PowerBait.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Harry McAdams Park Pond was fair using homemade dough bait. Fishing for bass was fair to good using purple, plastic worms and creature baits.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Ned Houk Ponds was good using salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Oasis Park Lake was fair using PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 110 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using hot dogs south of Carlsbad.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 51 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good using 5-inch, curly-tail grubs.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Timberon Ponds was fair to good using red and yellow PowerBait.