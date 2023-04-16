 Whitney to showcase Jaune Quick-to-See Smith retrospective - Albuquerque Journal

Whitney to showcase Jaune Quick-to-See Smith retrospective

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“War is Heck,” Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, 2002, lithograph, photolithograph and collage. (Courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art)

Salish/Kootenai artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith creates memory maps scattered with petroglyph motifs and bison, her foundational language always grounded in a dedication to the land.

Beginning on April 19, New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art is dedicating “Memory Maps,” a solo, 50-year retrospective of the Corrales artist’s work, their first-ever for a Native American. The show will hang through Aug. 13. It includes drawings, prints, paintings and sculpture.

It is the first solo exhibition the Whitney has dedicated to a Native American artist.

Assistant curator Laura Phipps said she was unsure why it took the Whitney so long to recognize a Native American artist at this magnitude. Throughout her work, Quick-to-See Smith addresses urgent concerns of ecological disaster, the misreading of history and the genocide of Native Americans.

“I think a lot of things happened at the same time,” Phipps said.

“I will say that in the lead-up for our new building (in 2015), there was a real focus on the collection. There was a real effort to look at the gaps in the collection. To be completely frank, there were a lot of gaps. The research didn’t take very long because there wasn’t much to find.”

That the museum already owned 17 pieces of the artist’s work added additional fuel. The pieces on view extend from the 1970s to this year.

“We had built a relationship with her,” Phipps said.

“Survival Suite: Tribe/Community,” Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, 1996, lithograph with chine collé. (Courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art)

The exhibition highlights the artist’s lifelong approach to storytelling, rooted in her respect for and connection to the land. Although she lives and works in Corrales, Quick-to-See Smith grew up between the Pacific Northwest, and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai lands in western Montana. Her work focuses on the continued survival of Indigenous peoples, despite centuries of attempted erasure by waves of European invaders and U.S. government policies. More recently, she offers a biting critique of capitalism and consumerism, frequently employing satire and humor in her paintings and prints.

She has targeted the imported concepts of property and commodity goods, which decimated Native economies, diets and medicinal practices.

“There’s such a wide variety” of work, Phipps said. “But there’s also such a consistency in the messages. The things that are important are always important. She’s an incredible draftsman and incredibly sensitive to color.”

Quick-to-See Smith’s map-making connects to place, specifically the U.S., with tribal references on each state. In “Indian Map” (1992), she pastes news snippets with headlines such as “Patrolling the Borders,” “Pilgrim’s Progress” and “From Sea to Shining Sea.”

“It’s not the empty landscape of the early 19th century,” Phipps said. “It’s an active landscape of animals and people. It’s a scaffolding to hang ideas on. It’s ‘We’re here, we’re there, we’re everywhere’.”

Emblazoned with a bison, “Genesis” pairs the biblical reference with Indigenous beliefs through photos and inscriptions such as “To air is human,” complete with cartoons and bingo cards.

“She uses a lot of photos in her work,” Phipps said. “We will have some ephemera from that – photos, notebooks, newspaper clippings, invitations to events and walking trails, as well as a letter from her multiple letter-writing campaigns.”

“Kalispell #1,” Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, 1979, pastel and charcoal on paper. (Courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art)

Quick-to-See Smith’s 1996 “Survival Suite” comprises four lithographs bearing the titles “Nature/Medicine,” “Tribe/Community,” “Wisdom/Knowledge” and “Humor.”

Rabbits and coyotes make regular appearances in her work, as in “Tribe/Community” in her “Survival Suite,” and “Genesis.”

“She thinks about the rabbit that is in both the petroglyphs (in Albuquerque) and in Peterborough Park in Canada,” Phipps said, “also Bugs Bunny, the Easter Bunny and the Playboy bunny.”

Coyote juggles roles both serious and humorous.

From an early age, Quick-to-See Smith heard the creation stories of the Salish people from her grandmothers and aunts. First sent by the Creator to prepare the earth for humans, Coyote taught the Salish about spirituality and the sacred relationship of people to the land and all living creatures. But Coyote is also a trickster whose lessons reveal the chaos and hubris of human lives and actions. Quick-to-See Smith embraces the duality of teacher and trickster in her artistic practice.

Quick-to-See Smith’s work hangs in the collections of the Albuquerque Museum, the New York’s Brooklyn Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, the Heard Museum in Phoenix, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Montana’s Missoula Art Museum, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, and the Yellowstone Art Museum in Montana.

She has won numerous awards, including the Academy of Arts and Letters Purchase Award (1987); the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant (1996); the New Mexico Governor’s Award (2005), the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Living Artist of Distinction Award (2012) and many more.

Read more about the life and career of artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.

‘Jaune Quick-to-See Smith: Memory Map’
WHERE: The Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York, New York

WHEN: April 19 through Aug. 13

HOW MUCH: $25; $18 seniors, students and visitors with disabilities; 18 and under free, at whitney.org/visit

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Whitney to showcase Jaune Quick-to-See Smith retrospective

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'Remember This' tells the story of a reluctant World ...
ABQnews Seeker
Academy Award nominee David Strathairn tells ... Academy Award nominee David Strathairn tells the true story of reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness Jan Karski with Strathairn also portraying ...
2
Anne Hillerman packs the mystery into 'The Way of ...
ABQnews Seeker
"The Way of the Bear" is ... "The Way of the Bear" is the eighth in Anne Hillerman's absorbing Leaphorn, Chee and Manuelito novels.
3
'Temple of Sound' a one-person orchestra using loops and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tibetan singing bowls, didgeridoo and throat ... Tibetan singing bowls, didgeridoo and throat singing will ring in the "Temple of Sound" at Fusion on Sunday, April 16.
4
Stopping breeding areas key to thwarting mosquitoes
ABQnews Seeker
I want to suggest that you ... I want to suggest that you watch out for and continually monitor any place in your yard where water collects, offering the mosquitoes a ...
5
'Changing Planet' revisits vulnerable ecosystems responding to climate change
ABQnews Seeker
The second season of the PBS ... The second season of the PBS series "Changing Planet," which premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
6
Whitney to showcase Jaune Quick-to-See Smith retrospective
ABQnews Seeker
New York's Whitney Museum of ... New York's Whitney Museum of American Art is showing "Memory Maps," a solo, 50-year retrospective of Jaune Quick-to-See Smith's work.
7
A new place to Whet your appetite
ABQnews Seeker
Dominic Valenzuela describes Whet 1324's cuisine ... Dominic Valenzuela describes Whet 1324's cuisine as "chef-inspired street food" made with high quality meats and locally-sourced produce.
8
Want to give New Mexico some TLC? Here are ...
ABQnews Seeker
Celebrated every year on April 22, ... Celebrated every year on April 22, Earth Day is a time to rally around the globe, raising awareness, cleansing the world and generally trying ...
9
Anthropology professor finds similar human impacts on environment in ...
ABQnews Seeker
For associate professor Emily Lena Jones, ... For associate professor Emily Lena Jones, the story of humans and animals in the Americas is written all in the bones