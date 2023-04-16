Whitney to showcase Jaune Quick-to-See Smith retrospective

Salish/Kootenai artist Jaune Quick-to-See Smith creates memory maps scattered with petroglyph motifs and bison, her foundational language always grounded in a dedication to the land.

Beginning on April 19, New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art is dedicating “Memory Maps,” a solo, 50-year retrospective of the Corrales artist’s work, their first-ever for a Native American. The show will hang through Aug. 13. It includes drawings, prints, paintings and sculpture.

Assistant curator Laura Phipps said she was unsure why it took the Whitney so long to recognize a Native American artist at this magnitude. Throughout her work, Quick-to-See Smith addresses urgent concerns of ecological disaster, the misreading of history and the genocide of Native Americans.

“I think a lot of things happened at the same time,” Phipps said.

“I will say that in the lead-up for our new building (in 2015), there was a real focus on the collection. There was a real effort to look at the gaps in the collection. To be completely frank, there were a lot of gaps. The research didn’t take very long because there wasn’t much to find.”

That the museum already owned 17 pieces of the artist’s work added additional fuel. The pieces on view extend from the 1970s to this year.

“We had built a relationship with her,” Phipps said.

The exhibition highlights the artist’s lifelong approach to storytelling, rooted in her respect for and connection to the land. Although she lives and works in Corrales, Quick-to-See Smith grew up between the Pacific Northwest, and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai lands in western Montana. Her work focuses on the continued survival of Indigenous peoples, despite centuries of attempted erasure by waves of European invaders and U.S. government policies. More recently, she offers a biting critique of capitalism and consumerism, frequently employing satire and humor in her paintings and prints.

She has targeted the imported concepts of property and commodity goods, which decimated Native economies, diets and medicinal practices.

“There’s such a wide variety” of work, Phipps said. “But there’s also such a consistency in the messages. The things that are important are always important. She’s an incredible draftsman and incredibly sensitive to color.”

Quick-to-See Smith’s map-making connects to place, specifically the U.S., with tribal references on each state. In “Indian Map” (1992), she pastes news snippets with headlines such as “Patrolling the Borders,” “Pilgrim’s Progress” and “From Sea to Shining Sea.”

“It’s not the empty landscape of the early 19th century,” Phipps said. “It’s an active landscape of animals and people. It’s a scaffolding to hang ideas on. It’s ‘We’re here, we’re there, we’re everywhere’.”

Emblazoned with a bison, “Genesis” pairs the biblical reference with Indigenous beliefs through photos and inscriptions such as “To air is human,” complete with cartoons and bingo cards.

“She uses a lot of photos in her work,” Phipps said. “We will have some ephemera from that – photos, notebooks, newspaper clippings, invitations to events and walking trails, as well as a letter from her multiple letter-writing campaigns.”

Quick-to-See Smith’s 1996 “Survival Suite” comprises four lithographs bearing the titles “Nature/Medicine,” “Tribe/Community,” “Wisdom/Knowledge” and “Humor.”

Rabbits and coyotes make regular appearances in her work, as in “Tribe/Community” in her “Survival Suite,” and “Genesis.”

“She thinks about the rabbit that is in both the petroglyphs (in Albuquerque) and in Peterborough Park in Canada,” Phipps said, “also Bugs Bunny, the Easter Bunny and the Playboy bunny.”

Coyote juggles roles both serious and humorous.

From an early age, Quick-to-See Smith heard the creation stories of the Salish people from her grandmothers and aunts. First sent by the Creator to prepare the earth for humans, Coyote taught the Salish about spirituality and the sacred relationship of people to the land and all living creatures. But Coyote is also a trickster whose lessons reveal the chaos and hubris of human lives and actions. Quick-to-See Smith embraces the duality of teacher and trickster in her artistic practice.

Quick-to-See Smith’s work hangs in the collections of the Albuquerque Museum, the New York’s Brooklyn Museum, the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, the Heard Museum in Phoenix, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Montana’s Missoula Art Museum, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, and the Yellowstone Art Museum in Montana.

She has won numerous awards, including the Academy of Arts and Letters Purchase Award (1987); the Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptors Grant (1996); the New Mexico Governor’s Award (2005), the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum Living Artist of Distinction Award (2012) and many more.

