 'Changing Planet' revisits vulnerable ecosystems responding to climate change - Albuquerque Journal

‘Changing Planet’ revisits vulnerable ecosystems responding to climate change

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Changing Planet
A beaver about to be released in northern California. (Courtesy of Mary Melville/BBC Studios)

Emily Fairfax has dedicated her life to studying beavers.

Fairfax is an ecohydrologist whose work is revealing how the beaver is an environmental hero.

She uses Google Earth to identify and map beaver dams and channels, and her team showed that beavers’ damming activities create underground irrigation systems, resulting in wetlands that act like speed bumps for fires.

“The most interesting fact from a scientific perspective is the impact the beavers can have on the landscape,” she says. “They can radically transform a desert into an oasis. The scale of power that they have is amazing.”

Fairfax says beaver wetlands remain green and healthy after a fire, averaging three times less damage than areas without beavers.

“Beavers are now being restored to areas where they no longer exist, offering hope that landscapes can be renewed and protected against future fires,” she says.

Fairfax’s work is part of the second season of the PBS series “Changing Planet,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS app.

“Changing Planet” returns for a second year to revisit some of our planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems and provide updates on how communities are working to develop resilience in the face of climate change.

Two new hosts – Ella Al-Shamahi, a paleoanthropologist and stand-up comic, and Ade Adepitan, a television presenter, Paralympian and children’s author – join global conservation scientist and CEO of Conservation International M. Sanjayan to uncover this year’s stories.

The series travels from Brazil to California, Greenland to the Maldives, Kenya to Cambodia to chart how inspiring individuals and communities are making progress – and facing setbacks – over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, much has happened to report, from the devastating effects of drought in Kenya to the Maldives, where new scientific discoveries offer hope for the world’s coral reefs.

“We have an opportunity to do things properly,” Sanjayan says. “We have the inherited wisdom, we have the science, and we have the tech to understand when things are going wrong and why. Now we need the money and political muscle to implement what needs doing.”

In the first hour, Sanjayan hosts from Australia, a country on the frontline of climate change, both in terms of its devastating effects, but also possible solutions. He travels to the remote Gibson Desert, where the land is under the stewardship of the Indigenous Pintupi, who are having spectacular success preserving a vast and vital ecosystem.

Sanjayan learns about cultural burning and how small, managed fires guard against megafires and invigorate the landscape with new plant growth. He discovers that invasive species – like the camel – threaten native species, but efforts are being made to control and eradicate their population.

Megafires are also a problem in northern California and the series reports on traditional burning practices that mitigate these risks by visiting the Tule, Mono and Yurok tribes. Other efforts to create a fire-resistant landscape include reintroducing the beaver, a native keystone species, whose activities restore creeks and rivers.

“I love beavers and really enjoy studying them,” Fairfax says. “There are other animals that synergize with beavers. They are buffalo and prairie dogs. If we let all three work together, they can help restore the environment.”

Fairfax says the introduction of drones in her field study work has helped greatly.

“It enables better data collection,” she says. “With the drone footage, I’m able to scout where I need to go so that I can get in and get out without disturbing the natural habitat.”

On TV
The second season of the PBS series “Changing Planet,” premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS app.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Changing Planet’ revisits vulnerable ecosystems responding to climate change

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Want to give New Mexico some TLC? Here are ...
ABQnews Seeker
Celebrated every year on April 22, ... Celebrated every year on April 22, Earth Day is a time to rally around the globe, raising awareness, cleansing the world and generally trying ...
2
Anthropology professor finds similar human impacts on environment in ...
ABQnews Seeker
For associate professor Emily Lena Jones, ... For associate professor Emily Lena Jones, the story of humans and animals in the Americas is written all in the bones
3
Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority begin a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The partnership reflects a mutual commitment ... The partnership reflects a mutual commitment to advancing renewable development, said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. It will also create hundreds of jobs for ...
4
Fit to be tied? United sees draw with San ...
ABQnews Seeker
Draws have become a common part ... Draws have become a common part of the landscape for New Mexico United in recent seasons. Still, some feel a bit more satisfying than ...
5
Tatis' taters are too much for Isotopes yet again
ABQnews Seeker
'TOPES SUNDAY: At El Paso 12:05 ... 'TOPES SUNDAY: At El Paso 12:05 p.m., 610 AM/ 95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 4.50) vs. Chihuahuas RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, ...
6
For these prep baseball, softball teams, a Saturday of ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the regular season ending in ... With the regular season ending in two weeks, La Cueva and Rio Grande baseball both swept important doubleheaders at home.
7
Loyal, United draw 1-1 in New Mexico's home opener
ABQnews Seeker
Before an announced 11,233, New Mexico ... Before an announced 11,233, New Mexico United battled San Diego Loyal SC, and the two clubs did what they always do -- play to ...
8
‘Strategy for survival’: Project Heart Start hosts free CPR, ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM athletes, certified trainers, hundreds of ... UNM athletes, certified trainers, hundreds of community members come together for the event at University Stadium
9
Pacific Rim hosts Dumpling Derby
ABQnews Seeker
Visitors lined up at the food ... Visitors lined up at the food park for the first-ever event