Stopping breeding areas key to thwarting mosquitoes

By Tracey Fitzgibbon / For the Journal

Q: Last year the mosquitoes were so bad that my family and I couldn’t enjoy the patio without spraying ourselves with repellent. What patio plants can you recommend that would help keep those nasty critters away? – SA, Albuquerque

A: The first plant that I comes to mind is citronella. This plant is sometimes known as the mosquito plant.

The foliage, when crushed or rubbed on, has the scent that you’ll recognize from the candles that are readily available in most big box stores and home centers.

The more I read up on the plant, the more I got disenchanted. Seems this plant, from the geranium family, doesn’t do a whole heck of a lot of good. But they do smell quite citrusy, so that’s a good thing. They are easy to grow, can usually be found in most nurseries, and perhaps having a lot of them growing in your patio containers will help repel those nasty critters.

I want to suggest that you watch out for and continually monitor any place in your yard where water collects, offering the mosquitoes a place to breed. Keeping any plant saucers cleaned and dried will certainly help in the reduction of mosquito habitats. Be vigilant keeping an eye out for anything that holds water for a period of time.

Do you have a pond or a fountain in the landscaping? Consider adding a few mosquito fish to the pond. These fish love eating the mosquito larva that are growing in the pond. You can usually find mosquito fish at pond supply stores.

If anyone has other suggestions on plants that will help repel mosquitoes, let me know and I’ll pass on the info. Just remember to become very vigilant about keeping breeding spaces dried out and hopefully you’ll have fewer of those nasty critters to deal with.

Q: The house we purchased this past winter has an attached north facing patio. The posts are made of decorative wrought iron and I think they’ll make perfect trellises. I’ve been clocking the sun these posts get and so far it’s mainly morning sun, and then a bit again in the late afternoon since the house shades most of the area. Can you recommend a vining plant that would be one to grow on my posts? – QR, Albuquerque

A: The answer came to me in a flash, clematis!

To me it sounds like you have the perfect growing environment for this plant.

They aren’t too thick or heavy at maturity, so I think they’d be perfect.

Now there is a “secret” to growing clematis. I was taught that they like their heads in the sun, but their feet in the shade. Meaning the plant, from ground up, will want a bit of sun but the clematis won’t stand up to New Mexico wicked sun full time. That’s why your northern exposure sounds perfect for them.

For the “feet in the shade,” you’ll want to plant a cozy ground cover type of plant to encircle or protect the base of the clematis. That way any direct sunlight won’t heat up the soil at the base of the clematis keeping its “feet” cool.

A mound of phlox comes easily to mind as a companion plant for the clematis. Just keep in mind the clematis won’t ever be considered drought tolerant. They require maintenance water continually through the growing season. But grown right on the patio, you’d be able to offer a watering can worth of water fairly often to keep them healthy and in shape.

You could even try planting morning glory plants so easily by seed. They’d use the posts as their trellises and the blooms are so pretty.

I will suggest that plants like grapes, trumpet vine and honeysuckle be taken off any list as they can become quite heavy, perhaps degrading the stability of the posts. A delicate clematis or cheery morning glory are two plants I’d suggest for this morning sun, then late afternoon sun area you have. I believe either would thrive in that type of space.

Happy Diggin’ In!

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.

 

