‘Temple of Sound’ a one-person orchestra using loops and echoes

Tibetan singing bowls, didgeridoo and throat singing will ring in the “Temple of Sound” at Fusion on Sunday, April 16.

Listeners will hear 12-string guitars, Native flutes, gongs, drums and percussion from across the globe in a journey into a meditative and adventurous sonic landscape with the Heart is Awake.

The Heart is Awake is Shingetsu (“New Moon”) Billy White, who creates a one-person orchestra using loops and echoes, painting with sound. Multi-instrumentalist, meditation teacher and sound healer, he has lived and performed in New York, Austin, Texas, Mexico City, San Francisco, Madrid and Tokyo.

White invites the audience on an hypnotic, restorative “sound blessing.” The music invites fans of ambient, experimental and eclectic music, as well as meditators and yogis.

White is a long-time practitioner of Zen and Tibetan Buddhism, yoga, nonduality and various shamanic traditions. Using the voice to produce overtone harmonics, sometimes known as “overtone singing” or “throat singing,” as well as instruments such as Tibetan and crystal bowls, tanpura, harmonium, flutes, didgeridoo, tuning forks, percussion and more, the listener is invited into deep relaxation and release, dissolving the thinking mind and resting in expanded awareness.