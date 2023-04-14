Sen. Cliff Pirtle says he won’t seek reelection next year, but says decision not tied to recent marital incident

SANTA FE — Three-term state Sen. Cliff Pirtle said Friday he will not seek reelection next year to another term, a month after sheriff’s deputies responded to a verbal argument between Pirtle and his wife sparked by alleged infidelity.

But Pirtle, a Roswell Republican, said his decision not to run again in 2024 was made more than a year ago and was driven not by the recent incident, but rather by changes made to his Senate District 32 district during a redistricting special session held in December 2021.

“Over the past year, I have told a number of people, including close friends and family, that 2020 was my last campaign and that this would be my last term,” Pirtle said in a statement. “I am now making that decision public.”

He did not directly mention the recent incident with his wife in a statement announcing his decision, but said he appreciated the “prayers and support” during his time in the Senate.

Pirtle, who still plans to finish the four-year term he was elected to in 2020, has been a staunch defender of rural New Mexico at the Roundhouse and has championed legislation that would keep New Mexico on daylight saving time all year.

In 2021, Pirtle filed legislation that would have allowed counties to petition the Legislature to actually secede from the state — either to join a neighboring state or create a new state.

While the measure did not win approval, Pirtle said at the time it was filed as a response to a “lack of respect toward southeast New Mexico” among urban lawmakers and state elected officials.

However, the recent incident between Pirtle and his wife could cast a shadow over his political legacy.

During the final days of this year’s 60-day legislative session, Santa Fe sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man and woman arguing and caught up with a vehicle that had left the scene, where they encountered Aysia Pirtle, Cliff Pirtle’s wife.

She told deputies she suspected her husband of cheating and drove down from Las Vegas, New Mexico, where they were renting a home.

When she arrived at the Santa Fe home her husband was renting, she saw him in bed with another female. She then banged on the door, and an argument ensued.

Cliff Pirtle told a deputy who responded to the scene the two were arguing about “personal problems,” but said nothing physical happened, according to a lapel cam video.

No criminal charges were filed in connection with the incident, but court records show Pirtle’s wife filed for divorce last week.

Pirtle defeated longtime incumbent Tim Jennings, a Democrat who is now Roswell’s mayor, in 2012 to join the Senate. At the time, he was one of the youngest senators in the 42-member chamber.

Now 37, Pirtle said Friday the announcement of his decision not to seek reelection was intended, in part, to give potential candidates ample time to consider running for the redrawn Senate seat.

“Over the past eleven years I have done my best to provide a voice — and vote — for the kind of common-sense conservatism that reflects the political philosophy of southeastern New Mexico,” Pirtle said.

Under the district boundaries that will be used in next year’s election cycle, the Republican-leaning seat will take in more of Roswell, while also encompassing a portion of Artesia.