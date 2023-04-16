 GOP needs common sense, forward-thinking agenda - Albuquerque Journal

GOP needs common sense, forward-thinking agenda

By Hunter Thomas / albuquerque resident

As a lifelong Republican from Albuquerque, I remember volunteering for Heather Wilson when she represented New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District. Since then, progressive Democrats have held that seat. No doubt that the state within the last decade has slightly shifted to the left and Republican victories since Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was elected have been far and few. Our two U.S. senators and three U.S. House representatives are all Democrats. Democrats make up a majority of the Legislature and have for most a century. Like many Republicans, I expected the GOP to do well in the 2022 midterm election. The political climate was perfect for Republicans: inflation, rising crime, high gas prices and disorder at the border. But lackluster candidates lost winnable seats for the House and Senate.

New Mexico is at a critical juncture, yet Democrats have failed to focus on what’s affecting everyday New Mexicans. According to U.S. News, the state ranks 50th in education, 49th in opportunity, 50th in public safety and 45th in infrastructure. Democrats have read their victories as a mandate for progressive policies, and this legislative session alone have prioritized legislation that bans the purchase of new appliances in the name of climate change, force state employees and entities to engage in a messy culture war, and created places for people to “safely” do drugs.

Republicans will continue to lose in New Mexico and allow Democrats to run with their supposed progressive mandate if we don’t turn course. New Mexicans are desperate for change, but unfortunately, Republicans have been too focused on personality and the past instead of a common sense, forward-thinking policy agenda.

Lambasting has gotten us nowhere; it’s time we offer New Mexicans a plan on how we’ll combat crime, improve the quality of education, secure our border and fix our broken immigration system, decrease energy costs and diversify our economy. This policy agenda is not only a great alternative to the out-of-touch agenda offered by Democrats, but it will help the New Mexico GOP craft a coalition of voters.

The reality is that registered Democrats vastly outnumber registered Republicans in the state. But the great news is there are nearly the same number of registered Republicans as registered Independents. If the GOP were to not only win registered Republicans but win many Independent voters and moderate Democrats, we’d been an unstoppable force in the state. But creating that coalition requires serious hard work, persuasion and decision-making. The current state of the GOP has turned off many New Mexicans and led them to unenthusiastically vote for Democrats and the status quo. I’m confident if we focus on winning and adding voters instead of subtracting, crafting a diverse coalition, and offering a common-sense, forward-thinking policy agenda and plan, Republicans will soon be victorious and help the state change course.

