Winning Hispanic voters has got to start with respect

It’s becoming obvious the path for a Republican to win the popular vote will require Latino voters. The last time a Republican presidential candidate was even competitive on this front was in George W. Bush’s re-election campaign where he was able to flip states like New Mexico, Nevada and Colorado. Despite recent gains in the last few years from their lows in 2012, the inability to regain the ground lost is starting to see a once ruby red state like Arizona fall into the purple territory and is looking like it may be the next Colorado or Nevada.

The biggest issue for both parties is they often lump Latino voters into a single issue monolith and many Latino voters feel increasingly isolated politically. It seems like Latinos should be easy to appeal to for Republicans — religious, family oriented and hard-working people. However, respect is highly valued in our communities and it feels like the political parties just don’t respect our culture.

Republicans need to understand that messaging to Latino voters is going to require respect, a respect for what we want to be called is important. The left learned this after backlash to the term “Latinx,” but if you ask us terms like Latino or Hispanic aren’t that much better. The preference we have is what we call our communities: We are Mexicans, Spanish, Cubans, etc. That identity is important to us, it means a lot to be called the right thing.

We also don’t all speak the same type of Spanish. I repeatedly see lazily translated campaign material using European Spanish being used in areas meant to be aimed at Mexican Americans or Cubans. Despite the bellyaching of some conservative pundits like Michael Knowles, who criticized the GOP’s decision to have rising star Rep. (Juan) Ciscomani, (R-Arizona), deliver a State of the Union response in Spanish, gestures like this do go a long way. Communicating in Spanish is not only a practical tool to reach new voters; it communicates to all Latinos you care.

The biggest elephant in the room is immigration. Something Republicans need to grasp is that Latinos are nuanced in the immigration debate. We know the differences between immigration and border security. As we can see from Republican gains in areas in Texas, Latino communities are fed up with the violence and crime that come from having essentially a lawless border. It is our communities that have been destroyed by the inability of the United States and Mexico to act. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like either party is interested in solving this.

Latinos are longing for people in our politics who take them seriously, see that our issues aren’t so black and white and fit neatly into a political narrative, respect who we are and act on our issues. Our next nominee has the opportunity to appeal to Latinos, but there will need to be some changes not only to the basic messaging but also to have some solutions. A real border policy is going to need to be better than a wall and talking about our drug crisis, I hope whoever it is can step up to the plate.