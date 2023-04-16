’23 session shows Democrats delivered on promises

As chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, I spent the 2022 midterm elections traveling across the state, meeting voters and stumping for Democrats. From backyard barbecues, parades, to town halls, I saw Democrats listening to the concerns of New Mexicans and their ideas for how elected leaders could best serve them and their families. In November, voters went to the polls and elected Democrats because of those promises. And Democrats delivered.

Just look at the 2023 legislative session, where Democrats in both chambers crafted and passed a slate of legislation that will have lasting impacts for New Mexican children and families. If you followed the 2023 legislative session – and if you are reading this, you probably were – you know Democrats led the way to a historically productive 2023 legislative session. From protecting fundamental rights to helping working families get ahead, Democrats in the New Mexico House and Senate and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made good on campaign promises.

This is exactly what Democrats were elected to do. As a result of this session, we’re putting money back into New Mexicans’ pockets. Now the parent struggling to make ends meet will receive significantly more from the child income tax credit and every taxpayer will receive the $500 rebate.

Some of New Mexico’s voters face unique challenges – especially those living on tribal lands. While the federal government remains incapable of providing robust, lasting protections to our right to vote, our state’s Legislature took action because our government functions better when more people make their voices heard at the ballot box.

The same can be said for reproductive rights. Democrats took proactive steps to protect legal, safe reproductive care and providers. Now a young woman from New Mexico – or anywhere else, for that matter – may receive the care they need without worry.

Gun violence and mass shootings are on the rise across the country. In addition to expanding health care, voting rights and helping working families, Democrats passed legislation to minimize risk with firearms – including the Benny Hargrove Act, which adds safeguards to firearm storage out of the reach of children and a bill criminalizing a “straw purchase” that prevents individuals from purchasing firearms for another person who cannot legally own one. These are common-sense policies supported by a majority of people, and they are certainly a step in the right direction.

Investing in our younger generations means investing in our future. Democrats are making good on our promise to provide competitive compensation for our educators and taking bold steps to fund early childhood education – a game-changing policy for our children. Likewise, we’re making the opportunity for higher education possible for everyone by fully funding our Opportunity Scholarship.

The people’s work is never finished. This is the progress Democrats campaigned on, fought for and delivered for New Mexico.

I’m proud we’ve been able to actualize election victories into real world policy that truly serves the people of our state. I’m running for a second term as DPNM chair because there’s still more to do. I won’t stop working to elect leaders across this state who deliver results for New Mexicans.