‘Tragic stingray die-off’ that’s puzzled ABQ BioPark staff has stabilized, aquarium and accreditor say

Thirteen southern stingrays have died at the ABQ BioPark in the last year and so have all four of the aquarium’s cownose rays — many during a rapid 2022 die-off that puzzled staff experts and prompted questions from the park’s accrediting agency.

BioPark officials never identified a definitive cause for what happened in the Shallows & Shores exhibit last year, but said they are confident that the situation has stabilized. None of the exhibit’s rays have died since October, and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums — which holds the BioPark’s accreditation — recently concluded an inquiry into the situation that spanned several months.

“We haven’t lost anyone recently in that area. (We have) looked at the animals, they seem to be doing well, they’re eating, they’re showing normal swimming patterns and normal behavior,” Dr. Carol Bradford, the BioPark’s senior veterinarian, said in a recent interview.

The AZA Accreditation Commission reviewed the BioPark’s reporting on the “tragic stingray die-off,” and is satisfied with the facility’s response, a spokesman from the organization said.

“Actions have been taken to mitigate the chance of a similar event occurring in the future, and the Commission is confident that the BioPark stingrays are safe and in excellent care,” AZA spokesman Rob Vernon said in a statement.

According to documents the Journal obtained via a public records request, BioPark stingrays began dying in succession last summer.

Staff first noticed issues in May 2022. The southern stingrays started spending much of their time resting in a single spot rather than swimming and resting throughout the exhibit. In June, abrasions appeared on the cownose rays.

The first in the spate of mortalities occurred on July 4, when staff found a southern stingray dead in the habitat. By early October, the exhibit had lost another four southern stingrays and four cownose stingrays. Some had been acting unusually shortly before their death, including one seen “spinning and barrel rolling,” according to a report the BioPark sent the AZA.

The AZA began asking questions after it was contacted by an aquarium guest concerned about fish health in the facility.

BioPark officials say they searched for an explanation. The performed various tests on the exhibit’s water and on the deceased fishes’ tissue. They investigated the rays’ surroundings, from lighting to exhibit décor.

Reports sent to AZA said the BioPark found high levels of nitrates, selenium, lithium and silicon in the water — likely attributable to the city’s water supply and the aquarium’s salt mix — and Bradford noted that water quality issues can contribute to stress and self-trauma, though she did not find a correlation between elevated selenium or phosphates and myopathy.

Necropsies on the dead rays revealed no correlation in the causes of death, the BioPark wrote.

There were also other stingrays in the exhibit at the same time that showed no sign of illness.

“After evaluating the expansive list of the potentially different contributors and without an obvious cause, this issue is likely to be multi-faceted,” the BioPark staff concluded in a report submitted to the AZA.

The park asserted to the AZA that it would continue to track the rays’ environment and do behavioral assessments “to enhance enrichment and diversify swim patterns,” and that it already had taken proactive steps like replacing some of the habitat’s mechanical components.

Aquarium curator Theresa Nietfeld said in a recent interview that staff perform routine monitoring on the approximately 1,300 animals in their care and that the facility has a good track record.

“Most aquariums shoot for a mortality rate of less than 10%,” she said, adding that the BioPark aquarium lost 89 animals in 2022 — a little less than 7%. “We’re well below that industry standard.”

