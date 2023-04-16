Waiting periods, assault bans don’t target criminals

The Journal’s March 26 editorial calls us to revisit two dubious ideas next year: a 14-day gun purchase waiting period and an “assault-weapon” ban. Both ideas deserve skeptical review.

There is not a sufficient history, as required by the Bruen decision, of two-week gun purchase waiting periods. Instead, Congress provided for instant background checks to protect a citizen’s Second Amendment right from undue delay while ensuring one is not prohibited by law from gun ownership. Fourteen days would be, with Hawaii, the longest delay in the U.S. and likely challenged.

It is dubious this delay would have value. Proponents referenced a single computer-generated study – Luca et al, 2017, PNAS – to justify their claim a two-week waiting period would have powerful effects in reducing suicide and homicide. But that study cherry-picked its controls while ignoring some powerful variables, coming up with results that first are correlation rather than causation among a maze of confounding variables and second, never hypothesis-tested against ground-truth observation. A scientist worth his or her degree knows a model is only proved valid when tested against unambiguous observation. As David Kopel, research director of the Independence Institute recently stated, “If handgun waiting periods reduced gun homicide by 17%, then it would necessarily be true that in states without waiting periods, 17% of gun homicides are perpetrated by people who buy a handgun at retail stores, pass the background check and kill someone a few days later.” There is no such data to unambiguously ground truth (in) such claims. Indeed, the national handgun time to crime data, BATF, is over six years and other research (such as) Phillip Cook’s work indicates criminals rarely buy guns at gun shops.

As for assault weapon bans? First, rifles of all types are used in only a few percent of crimes. Handguns are used in the lion’s share. Second, so-called assault rifles are among the most popular guns bought today and likely, under Bruen analysis, fall under the “in common use” legal consideration as first stated in Miller, a 1930s Supreme Court case. Third, they are available in most surrounding states so all New Mexico would do, other than criminalize tens or hundreds of thousands of New Mexicans, would be set up a thriving black market. Finally, the Legislature only considered the most draconian idea: a complete ban, rather than any sort of permit-to-purchase system allowing us to screen potential owners.

Two reasonable gun bills were passed. One required responsible gun storage while leaving the means to the responsible owners. A second duplicated existing federal law prohibiting straw purchases. As far as waiting periods? Perhaps a short waiting period could be imposed but only for those who do not obtain NICS approval, i.e., to close the so-called Charleston Loophole, but only if an expedited review was mandated by the state. Otherwise, let us worry about bad actors, not law-abiding citizens. As the Journal Editorial Board knows and indeed showed in its (March 26) political cartoon, the Legislature has been remiss in addressing actual criminal behavior, especially New Mexico’s world-class judicial revolving door.

So if we are to address violent crime in New Mexico, let’s start with dealing with the violent criminals.