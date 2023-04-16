 Let's get rid of firearms and emphasize joy, exploration - Albuquerque Journal

Let’s get rid of firearms and emphasize joy, exploration

By Catherine Harris / albuquerque resident

“By … our readiness to allow arms to be purchased at will and fired at whim; by allowing our movie and television screens to teach our children that the hero is one who masters the art of shooting and the technique of killing … we have created an atmosphere in which violence and hatred have become popular pastimes.”

– Dr. Martin Luther King, November 1963. Quoted in the 1968 “Firearms and Violence in American Life” staff report submitted to the National Commission on the Causes and Prevention of Violence.

In 1968 there were 90 million guns and 200 million people in the United States, or a bit fewer than half as many guns as people.

In 2022 there were 393.3 million guns and 320 million people in the United States, or more guns than people.

Access to guns creates terminal solutions to temporary emotions and worries. Access to guns has resulted in 129 mass shootings on the 87th day of the year 2023, or more shootings than days. Access to guns means American children are more likely, in 2023, to die of gun violence than any other cause – more likely to die of gun violence than of car accidents or illness. Access to guns means children commit suicide with them.

This afternoon, I picked up my son at school and saw the first-graders leaving. A first-grade boy waved, “Bye Sebastian,” he said. Sebastian hugged another boy. A boy holding his father’s hand cast off to hug Sebastian. Each boy smiled from face to toe and used English and Spanish interchangeably. Seventh-grade girls flooded through the crowd, intense, narrow-bodied, aware and oblivious – meticulously aware of each nuance of each other, blissfully unaware of parents standing around. These are children. They need not be perfect or special to be loved. They are perfect and special because they are children and they need to be loved.

I was born in 1966 when “mass shooting” was yet to be common nomenclature. Dan White’s massacre of Harvey Milk and George Moscone rocked the San Francisco papers right after the Jonestown massacre. Children weren’t dying mostly of gun shots, inflicted by their peers, or disgruntled ex-students, or men getting back at the world or by their own hands.

It seems two tactics would yield better outcomes. First, ban all guns. Many countries do. Remove them from civilians, from police forces, from homes, schools, board rooms, faculty meetings, post offices or grocery stores. Rates of gun ownership predict rates of gun homicides and suicides. … Without guns, these deaths would not happen.

Second, value joy and exploration. Fund schools, food and housing. Show children their teachers matter, their mothers matter, their fathers matter. Fill them up, don’t tear them down. Frame their worlds with love, compassion and gratitude, not production and competition. Give them value, places to connect, places to play without fear. This is harder, but perhaps crucial to the first tactic. Stop valuing violence over compassion. Dr. King’s quote was spoken before I was born, but the world he described 60 years ago lives on. Let’s change that world.

