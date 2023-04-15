 Slinging chicken and handling tough customers: Eldorado High students get a taste of life in a kitchen - Albuquerque Journal

Slinging chicken and handling tough customers: Eldorado High students get a taste of life in a kitchen

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Freshman Jordyn Juarez, center, works with her fellow students in assembling chicken and waffles meals at the “Golden Waffles” food truck at Eldorado High School on Friday. The experience, which was months in the making, helped bring Juarez closer with other members in her group, she said. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The lunch hour at Eldorado High School on Friday was a hustling and bustling one.

But not so much for sophomores Jamian Silva, Kalija Irving and company.

While everyone around them was barking at each other, shouting out food orders and serving up hot and ready meals, the sophomores were enjoying a leisurely lunch — and, for anyone interested, offering reviews of their classmate’s food.

“I think the chicken was a little dry. … Waffles are good,” Irving, mouth full of food from the nearby “Golden Waffles” food truck, told the Journal. “That’s a 7 out of 10, man.”

Silva’s review was a little more forgiving.

“I think that’s the best one,” he said of the food truck, adding that his only criticism was on the side dish. “It does not taste like mac-and-cheese.”

Over a furious 50-minute lunch, hair-netted and gloved-up culinary students at four “food trucks” parked in Eldorado’s courtyard served up chicken and waffles, burgers, tacos and chicken sandwiches to dozens of students as part of a “food truck war” designed to give them a taste of what a day in the life of the food industry is really like.

“What we’re trying to do is give my students an opportunity to experience kitchen service, what (it is) like to work in a kitchen,” culinary arts teacher Anastasia Thurgood Cordova said. “It’s just a great opportunity for them to learn how to work together and just collaborate.”

Sixteen-year-old Sophia Hale, left, and Isabella Apodaca, 15, share a lunch after a shift working in a “food truck” in the Eldorado High School courtyard on Friday. They were among the students taking part in a “food truck war” designed to teach them what life as cooks, servers, or other kitchen employees is like. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

For better or for worse, that’s exactly what students got. Many of them said the experience was stressful, and Keira Graham, 16, said she had to deal with a “Karen” — a term colloquially used for entitled, sometimes belligerent, customers.

“She yelled at me. … I don’t know why, she was so nasty,” Graham said.

In light of the trial-by-fire Graham and her team received, she, along with exchange student Jordina Kern and Ashton Friar, said that being managers in the food industry might be a career choice more to their liking.

But even in spite of all the stress, Friar said the day was still rewarding.

“It was fun, though, because it was something new,” Friar said.

Jordyn Juarez of Golden Waffles — which the Kick’n Chicken squad acknowledged as their true rival in the competition — also said that while she’s not sure she’s one to work in a kitchen professionally, she thought it was important to learn.

“I’m not sure if I want to go into cooking, but I think it’s a very good skill to have,” the freshman said, adding that the experience helped bring her closer with others in her group. “We’ve all kind of connected and made a big friend group.”

Rose Al Shamari, 16, Breanna Jorgensen, 15, and Joshua Harris, 18, put together lunch orders of chicken tenders with mac and cheese at the Kick’n Chicken “food truck” at Eldorado High School on Friday. The chicken food truck was dubbed the unofficial winner by the culinary arts teacher, even though she’ll still be tallying votes and determining sales totals well into next week. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Thurgood Cordova declared Kick’n Chicken as the unofficial winner of the food truck war, even though she’s going to be adding up everyone’s sales over the next week. The eventual goal, she said, is to fund a scholarship for seniors from event proceeds.

Maybe unfortunately for the students, the lunch-hour food-serving blitz didn’t spell the end of their day. Once the bell rang, and all their customers cleared out of the courtyard, it was time for the students to start cleaning up.

“That’s part of the job,” Thurgood Cordova told one student, who seemed like they’d much rather go to their seventh-period class instead. “Go start washing dishes. … You’re not going to seventh period, you have an Eagle Absence, which means you’re in my kitchen, cleaning.”

Two hours later, the students were still at it.

Nora Lupton, 17, works the window of The Burger Joint “food truck” at Eldorado High School on Friday.
Jordyn Juarez, 14, and her classmates put together orders of chicken and waffles at their “food truck” at Eldorado High School on Friday. In all, there were four so-called “food trucks,” which were really just painted particle-board cutouts. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Shania Groves and Adam Fierro, both 15, assemble tacos at the Tacbros “food truck” at Eldorado High School on Friday (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
