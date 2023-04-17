Talk of the Town: Gun violence and what will work

Politicians created nation’s gun mess

THE REALITY is politicians, those who have kissed up to the NRA/gun lobby for decades anyway, have created problems for us so bad we will be stuck with shootings, mass or otherwise, (to) plague us nearly every day for the rest of our lives. Now we truly are going to have to have armed, trained people almost everywhere to protect innocent people.

That said, we should still enact restrictions so things don’t get even worse. And going forward in this mess, we should sue the unethical makers of semi-auto assault weapons, extended-magazines and bump-stocks whenever possible. And above all, vote those politicians out.

George H. Dabling, Rio Rancho

Address the why, not how, to stop killings

LET’S EXAMINE two recent mass killings, defined as three or more victims, of elementary children and staff. One happened April 5, in which a man burst into a day care and killed four children (with a hatchet) and (injured five) more. Another March 28 killed (three) children and (three) staff member(s) of an elementary school. Using the scientific model, let’s examine the similarities of these two crimes so we may address how to go about reducing the possibility of them happening again.

The first glaring fact about these two, and many other mass killings, is they occurred at a school. Here the victims are young, small, weak and vulnerable — no threat. Secondly, these locations have been legislated “gun-free” zones, guaranteeing the criminals have very little, if any, threat of being harmed themselves. Another prevalent fact about all of these school massacres is the killer at one time attended the targeted campus — but nowhere in the national dialog are psychologists addressing this last commonality. …

Here comes the insanity, doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Instead of addressing the similarities of these crimes in an analytical fashion, some people think if we eliminate the weapons, hatchet in the first case, rifle in the second, our mentally ill citizens will stop committing these heinous crimes. Really? Here is my last question: Why do we not as a society want to address what is causing all these people to kill?

Ron Smith, Albuquerque

Time to update the Second Amendment

I HOLD two images in my mind: a shattered glass school door in Nashville and a glass case in the U.S. Archives which contains the musty, faded and crumbling parchments of the first 10 amendments. The door was shattered by gunfire and lives were lost, and the glass case is bullet-proof and the Second Amendment seemingly impervious to change. We have that backward.

The Second Amendment was written to make a more perfect union but also to empower state militias in order to win votes to ratify the Constitution. It is now allowing events like that blown-out door to happen. What kind of a union permits that? On Jan. 6 we saw militias participate in an attack on that Constitution. Guns are no longer muskets (or) militias about freedom. Unlimited keeping and bearing of arms is destroying life and liberty. And now there are attacks on gun laws based on public safety. What constitution sanctions this madness?

There is nothing sacred about the Constitution. The sacred stuff is in the Declaration of Independence. The Constitution is an operating manual for government. Our government is failing to deal with an epidemic of gun violence and failing to listen to its citizens. … It is time to break that glass case, pull out Amendment Two, and after “shall not be infringed” add the phrase from the Third Amendment, “but in a manner to be prescribed by law.”

Rock Tope, Albuquerque

Bans will simply increase smuggling

YET AGAIN (March 31 Journal letters section), there are calls for a ban on assault weapons. Yet, how can we — if we consider the interconnectedness of things — even remotely believe we have the ability, anymore, to enforce such laws?

In the 1930s, my grandfather, a new car dealer in Colorado, ran a side business during Prohibition. As cars, shipped from Detroit, were collected at train depots in Denver or Albuquerque, somewhere along the line moonshine was placed in each trunk and smuggled, without incident, into Durango. Grandpa later told me he was sad when Prohibition ended, drying up a profitable and exciting side business. …

No matter the law, including bans or regulations on weapons like alcohol during Prohibition they will still be sold by someone. Whatever bans merely guarantee more cross-border smuggling and a thriving black market, with the only “screening” process being the ability to meet the asking price. As we demand another quick and likely ineffectual solution, the cartels are watching, eager to make up for any resulting gun shortages.

Meanwhile, I wait, as outraged as anyone but wondering when we’re going to demand as loudly the rebuilding of America’s failed mental health care system and avenues that recognize when people need to be put into it, willing or not.

Kathleene Parker, White Rock

Mental health should be our real target

BOTH APS’ plans (to) increase officer presence and implement a “zero tolerance policy” ignore two important statistical realities.

First is that school shooters have detailed, long-planned knowledge of their targets. Only massive and constant spending could overcome that issue while simultaneously turning our schools into prisons. We all know how safe prisons are and how well they rehabilitate, let alone educate, don’t we?

Second is there are no rational gun-control regulations; legal and illegal guns are ubiquitous and cheap. …

Let’s assume… society, businesses and gun owners are responsible and keep weapons out of the hands of those most likely to commit murders with them.

What about the recent and astute observations from Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada that utterly dismantled the premise upon which gun rights’ advocates have built their deadly freedom edifice? Quezada remarked, let’s assume you’re doing the right thing and trained your family members how to handle and secure guns, great. Are you also going to teach them how to handle a break up, a mental breakdown?

In other words, all the gun responsibility and training in the world isn’t going to prevent anyone in great distress from killing themselves or others. … Quezada’s comments … implied a much more serious delinquency of a society that has all but given up on mental health and responsible parenting, harder than all the gun regulations or freedoms in the world.

Christopher Koller, Albuquerque

Inaction shows we don’t value children

APPARENTLY OUR children are expendable but our guns are not. Lawmakers are happy to push their pro-life agenda and pledge their love of the unborn. Yet they show a complete disregard for our children once they’re born. They can be hungry. The can be abused. They can be uneducated. And they can be gunned down in our streets and our schools.

According to the Washington Post, over 348,000 children have been killed or experienced gun violence since Columbine. The fact no explanation of “Columbine” shows the social impact that tragedy has made. It should have been the turning point. Sandy Hook should have been a turning point. Instead, we continue to repeat the hollow mantra of “love and prayers” to the victims’ families.

In 2022, over 6,000 children in the U.S. were killed by guns. We’re not even four months into 2023, and we’ve already had over 130 mass shootings. Tragically, it’s becoming increasingly common for our kids to personally experience multiple mass shootings, sometimes just months apart. How does a child process that and not be scarred forever? How is a parent not filled with fear and dread every time their kids head off to school?

Yet the majority of Congress is unwilling to pass any laws that would affect real change. … If they really valued the life of a child, they’d use the same commitment and zeal they’ve shown in undermining women’s reproductive rights and change our gun laws that are allowing our children to be slaughtered.

Marti Lelko, Albuquerque