 Keller's no-results budget gives up on having more police - Albuquerque Journal

Keller’s no-results budget gives up on having more police

By Dan Lewis / albuquerque city councilor, district 5

City Councilor Dan Lewis

Mayor Tim Keller sent to the City Council his version of the next city budget, which the Albuquerque Journal called a “no frills” proposal. The budget should be called a “no leadership” or “no results” proposal.

This year Keller is recommending reduced funding to the Albuquerque Police Department for hiring new officers. Keller recently announced at a town hall meeting that hiring more police officers is “old fashioned” and “unrealistic.” It was only a matter of time before his proposed budget would match his personal opinion of defunding the police.

Keller has given up on his promise of hiring 1,200 police officers, while the City Council has given him a blank check for years to get it done. Rather than admitting failure and leading with a plan, the mayor continues the smoke show with excuses and blame.

Keller had no problem boosting his administrative staff to unprecedented levels with massive pay increases and no job descriptions, diverting tax-dollars to new departments he created filled with political hires, and increasing overall budget spending for multiple years now with no measurable results.

In a multi-year massive spending spree Keller created new departments at City Hall such as the “Equity and Inclusion Office,” “General Services Department” and the “Albuquerque Community Safety” (ACS) Department. ACS currently employs 67 civilian caseworkers paid $5.8 million that respond to a fraction of APD calls. Over four years Keller doubled unclassified positions by adding 306 people to his staff with little justification and less than half of them with actual job descriptions.

• The Albuquerque Police Department is staffed with 856 total officers, fewer than it had five years ago, and less than half of them responding to calls. Our reputation remains one of the most dangerous cities in America.

• Albuquerque’s economy is “stagnant,” according to national rankings that list the city toward the bottom of 192 metro areas in the country. A recent Brookings study published in the Journal called our economy stagnant while Boise, Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs are thriving with “economic growth that results in prosperity and closes disparities.” Albuquerque ranks at the bottom of the bucket with very little prosperity and much despair.

• Albuquerque has a “strong mayor” form of government with the mayor as the top executive responsible for implementing change, leading strategies and getting results. While the City Council primarily holds the purse strings, how many more blank checks does this mayor get before the people demand results?

Spending massive amounts of taxpayer dollars with no improvement to safety, prosperity and quality of life is outright fraud and abuse, but these days it’s called a “no-frills” budget.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Keller's no-results budget gives up on having more police

