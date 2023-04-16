Council cuts put museum programs, libraries at risk

As supporters of the Public Library and the Albuquerque Museum, we are deeply concerned by the recent cuts proposed by the City Council to the general obligation bond package.

Every two years, our city raises funds through the bond market to pay for critical upgrades and repairs to infrastructure, which often exceed the constraints of the annual operating budget. This year, the council has proposed cuts to several capital projects for the museum and library.

Of the $14.35 million initially planned for cultural facilities projects, nearly 80% of the museum’s capital funding was eliminated by the council in its first draft of the bond package, while 24% of the library’s capital funding was cut. These are the city’s own cultural facilities, which have struggled with funding shortfalls and budget cuts in the past. Just as long-awaited critical investments were to be made, they were zeroed out or greatly reduced.

More than a decade of careful planning was cast aside, and the phenomenal success of the public/private partnerships supporting these institutions was placed in jeopardy.

Fortunately, there is time to convince council to reinstate these funds before its April 17 meeting. For the sake of our community, as well as the safety and sustainability of these important city-owned resources, we hope the councilors reverse their course. We ask everyone in our community who cares about the museum and library to join us in contacting our city councilors to request these critical funds be reinstated.

But what if the council’s current bond plan moves forward to a vote this November?

At the Albuquerque Museum, which serves as the community’s showcase for art and history, a decades-long project to build a new education center with modern classrooms and community spaces will be irreparably delayed and diminished due to rising costs. The museum’s derelict warehouse won’t be replaced, endangering items in its collection. At Casa San Ysidro, a historic adobe home run by the museum, the leaky roof and cracked walls won’t get repaired, and an irreplaceable piece of New Mexico’s treasured history will continue to deteriorate.

What about our community’s libraries, which our citizens rely upon for information, education and recreation? The proposed changes would result in fewer books, both print and digital, purchased to meet the already underfunded needs and requests of Albuquerque citizens. Dramatically reducing the library’s budget for general repairs and renovations will result in failing air conditioners, damaged furniture, torn carpets and leaky roofs, putting collections and buildings at risk.

Last year our libraries hosted more than 1.2 million visits and loaned 3.5 million books, movies and music. Meanwhile, the museum hosted 130,000 in-person visitors and hosted 12 major exhibitions. Do we really want to jeopardize these vital community resources?

We know the councilors are well-intentioned and value the arts, history and our libraries just as much as the rest of us. We respectfully request they reinstate the important funds removed from the bond package, allowing the museum and our libraries to flourish, grow, and continue serving all of Albuquerque.

Next meeting

The Albuquerque City Council will vote on the 2024 budget Monday, April 17. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Vincent E. Griego Council Chambers, basement level of the city Government Center, 1 Civic Plaza NW.