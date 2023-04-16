Rushed substitute switcheroo ignores vetted city needs

Every two years Albuqerqueños go to the polls and vote to approve an array of general obligation bonds that fund critical municipal improvements. They do so because they know the program is needs-based, that proposed projects are not “pork,” and they have been satisfied to see their property taxes are being well spent to develop, redevelop and rehabilitate Albuquerque. They know each project is subjected to a thoughtful two-year process that reflects a rigorous managerial analysis by the administration, review by the Environmental Planning Commission, and a public process administered by the City Council Committee of the Whole. I can state all these things confidently because for nearly two decades I administered this process.

So it is with real sadness I have watched the 2023 process be butchered by both the administration and the City Council.

For a year professional staff did their job rating and ranking department-proposed projects. Senior managers did their job making the hard decisions that conform the program to the available funding. Yet, after all that work was completed timely, the administration was about a month late sending the program to the City Council. Being late, deliberately or not, is an insult to the City Council and squeezes the amount of time available to councilors to consider a program consisting of more than 100 individual projects.

Typically, there are two meetings of the Committee of the Whole (COW). The first meeting is for the administration to present the critical components of the program to the City Council. It provides an opportunity to inform the councilors and the public on the what and the why – what are the priorities and why were they chosen? Public comment is usually taken at this meeting. The second meeting of the COW is typically for markup. It provides an opportunity for transparent public discussion of amendments to the administration’s program.

This year there was one COW meeting. There was no substantive presentation by the administration, no discussion of priority projects and the committee substitute bill clearly was a “done deal” before a word was spoken. Even worse, there was no discussion of the contents of the committee substitute. Here are examples of projects that deserved a public discussion:

• $3.25 million for the education center at the Albuquerque Museum – eliminated.

• $5 million for improvements to the Gibson Health Center – eliminated.

• $1.35 million for Los Griegos Health and Social Service Center – eliminated.

• $2 million for library renovations reduced to $1 million – inadequate for an aging system.

• Council discretionary funds – doubled from $9 million to $18 million.

• $4 million added for the privately owned Unser Museum. No scope provided.

• $5 million added for the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center on top of approximately $36 million already in hand for this project, more than enough for a fully functional swimming pool.

Finally, at the subsequent full council meeting, the administration basically informed the council there really are no firm projects until the bond questions are voted on. Best case, that statement is misleading. Capital Implementation Program staff go out of their way to provide hard-copy booklets and web access that describe each project included in the approved program before the voters go to the polls.

Albuquerque deserves so much better.