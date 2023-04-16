We need to call out the absurdity of Holocaust denial

Jewish people, in ancient times, were already experiencing prejudice against themselves because they were the first monotheistic religion, dating back nearly 4,000 years, while other people were worshiping animals or human-type deities. The Jewish people take their Bible, which they call the Tanakh, seriously. The Tanakh is known as the Old Testament to Christians and the Book to Muslims. Jewish people also show respect for their children by celebrating their coming of age. This is known as bar mitzvah for a male at age 13 and bat mitzvah for a female at age 12 or 13 depending on the Jewish community of her parents. This ceremony indicates the young person will now have respect and responsibilities within the Jewish community as an adult.

In 2023, of course, not only Jews, but also Christians, Muslims and others worship one God, and monotheism has become common in the United States and in much of the world. Anti-semitism is again on the rise, however, including Holocaust denial, which would be an excellent dictionary example for explaining the meaning of the word “absurd.” Holocaust Remembrance Day, April 18, is an excellent time to educate those who have been deceived by social media and even by some high profile people who should, and perhaps do, know better but are prejudiced and hateful.

It is unpleasant to try to grasp the horror of this hateful genocide that killed one-third of the world’s Jews. Residents of the Duke City can visit the New Mexico Holocaust Museum at 616 Central Avenue NW where admission is free. A voluntary donation box is provided, the receptionist is delightful, and visitors can learn about the horrors of the most industrialized mass murder system ever put in place in human history.

After Victor E. Frankl’s mother and father died in concentration camps, Victor and his wife arrived at the Auschwitz death camp, where his wife soon died. Victor himself survived a total of four different death camps, partly because he was a good worker, even when he was skin and bones from malnutrition, and partly because of miraculous luck. He later married again. He and his second wife had one daughter, Gabriele, who became a child psychologist.

Victor’s observations as a psychiatrist while he was a prisoner are documented in his book, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” which at the time of his death in 1997, at the age of 92, had sold more than 10 million copies in 24 languages, is still worth buying and reading today. Yes. The Holocaust absolutely did happen, and nothing similar must ever be permitted to happen again.