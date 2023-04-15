 Jemez River receding, but still running high. Here's the latest. - Albuquerque Journal

Jemez River receding, but still running high. Here’s the latest.

By Lucas Peerman / Journal Digital Editor

Closure of recreation along the Jemez River due to melting of heavy snow pack in northern New Mexico mountains. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The Jemez River didn’t rise as anticipated Friday but is still running high, prompting officials to implement several safety measures.

Sandoval County announced it would close access to at least one bridge and discouraged travel to the Soda Dam area and the U.S. Forest Service said it will keep campgrounds and fishing access sites along a portion of N.M. 4 shut for now.

Earlier this week, a heat wave caused snow to melt rapidly, the resulting water rushing down the mountain and into streams and rivers in northern New Mexico, including the Jemez River valley.

On Wednesday, the county declared a state of emergency as the river swelled to about twice its regular size. The high waters caused wastewater treatment plant pumps to fail, forcing the county to use pump trucks to deal with the overflow. Thursday, the Jemez River began filling flood plains and at points crossed onto N.M. 4. Meteorologists anticipated the river would continue to rise Friday and maintain flood levels through the weekend.

However, the river didn’t officially reach flood status, at least at the one gauge in the valley measured by the U.S. Geological Survey. The Jemez River usually runs about 4 feet high at the USGS gauge in Jemez. It must reach 8 feet high to be considered a flood. The Jemez River crested at 7.85 feet high at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Since, the river has receded and by 4:45 p.m. Friday, the gauge was measuring 6.83 feet high.

The safety measures announced by the county’s Office of Emergency Management and the Forest Service on Friday include:

  • Setting up a detour at the San Antonio River crossing on Hidden Valley Road south of N.M. 126 in the community of La Cueva. The county said the bridge over the river could be unsuitable for vehicular traffic;
  • Setting up barrels at the Soda Dam area near Jemez to discourage the public from getting close to the river;
  • Asking residents in Jemez Springs to reduce the amount of water going to the town’s wastewater treatment plant;
  • Offering sandbags for pickup at fire stations along N.M. 4 at San Ysidro, Jemez Springs and La Cueva;
  • Closing Forest Service Road 376;
  • Closing campgrounds and fishing access sites along N.M. 4 between San Ysidro and La Cueva.

Businesses in the Jemez valley remain open, according to the county, but drivers should be cautious about entering low-lying areas with water on the roadway.

 

