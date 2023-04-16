Abortion pill access in New Mexico: After a cascade of news, where do things stand?

With the future of one of the medications used for abortion in question, New Mexico reproductive health care clinics are considering all possible outcomes.

And they are pledging to continue to provide abortion care regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on mifepristone, the medication most commonly used for abortions.

For now, at least, the pill remains available.

Dr. Lisa Hofler, the clinical vice chair of the UNM School of Medicine’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Department, said after a Texas judge ruled earlier this month that the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the drug 23 years ago was not valid and it shouldn’t be accessible even in states where abortion is legal, she sent out a note to all her OBGYN students telling them that for now “nothing has changed” and to “keep taking care of patients.”

“We do know that things are going to be changing rapidly and that’s also chaotic and confusing,” said Hofler, who is also a provider at the UNM Center for Reproductive Health. “It makes you feel destabilized. Change is hard, no matter what. So letting people know things are the same now and we’ll have a plan either way.”

For their part, anti-abortion activists in New Mexico applauded the judge’s decision.

In a news release, Abortion Free New Mexico said that in “a state where radical Democrat leaders are doing everything in their power to keep killing children in the womb legal, this would be an amazing outcome.”

“It’s certainly not fair that mifepristone literally starves a human baby to death in their mother’s womb and the Biden Administration along with pro-abortion advocates want no transparency with regard to these truths,” said Tara Shaver, who started the group along with her husband Bud. “This current administration is simply pushing a radical abortion agenda and there is no right reason to ensure that innocent human beings continue to die.”

Procedure or medication

Since a Texas law banning abortion after six weeks went into effect in September 2021, about a third of abortions at the UNM Center for Reproductive Health are done after 15 weeks.

“Our volumes went up but it went up kind of disproportionately,” Hofler said. “A lot more abortion care later in pregnancy — mainly because, I think, people had to travel, they didn’t know it wasn’t available, they need to get together someone to watch their kids, figure out how to get to Albuquerque, all of that. So that adds delay. Even if they had been trying to come sooner, sometimes they weren’t able to.”

The remaining two-thirds are before 15 weeks and about half of those use medication, according to graphs from the University of New Mexico medical group.

Hofler said patients choose the medical abortion or a procedural abortion based on personal preference.

A New York Times review of 101 scientific studies — conducted over more than 30 years and throughout the world — found that 0.31% of over 124,000 medication abortions resulted in serious complications. By contrast, 1.4% of births resulted in serious complications.

“With a procedure you don’t have as much stuff happening outside of the health center — you maybe feel safer because you’re in the care of a clinician and everything’s done by the time you leave,” Hofler said. “With the medications it might feel more private and less medicalized … so a lot of people might pick that because it feels like they have more control or like it’s something that’s more like physiologic and natural to their body.”

Medication abortions are done with a two dose regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol. If mifepristone is no longer available, Hofler said that patients can use misoprostol alone but it can cause more intense side effects like cramping and nausea and may need more follow-up care, which could make out-of-state patients nervous. For that reason, more patients may opt for a procedure instead.

At the three Planned Parenthood clinics throughout the state only one offers procedure abortions — meaning a much higher percentage of its patients use medication. Last year the New Mexico clinics provided abortion care for 2,797 patients and 71% of patients used medication, according to a spokeswoman.

Spokeswoman Fawn Bolak said the clinics have been preparing for a “worst-case scenario” since the lawsuit seeking to revoke FDA approval of mifepristone was filed last year.

“If mifepristone is taken off the market, clinician-guided medication abortion will still be available at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, but losing mifepristone means the loss of an important option for our communities,” Bolak wrote in a statement. “Across the board, a loss of mifepristone may cause a delay in care for patients, increased appointment wait times, and longer stays for patients who may need to travel from out of state.”

The state’s newest facility to offer abortion — Whole Women’s Health, which opened in Albuquerque in mid-March, came from Texas and so far has been open for three weekends. All of its patients have been from out of state.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, the founder, president, and CEO, said that for her and others at the organization “abortion restrictions, unfortunately, are par for the course,” but she thinks “our future in New Mexico is going to look better than some places” when it comes to the medications used in abortion.

That’s because state Attorney General Raúl Torrez joined a multi-state lawsuit seeking to expand access to medication abortions. A judge in Washington ruled in that case that mifepristone should remain available in those states.

“We’re going to still be offering medication abortion mifepristone and misoprostol just like we did yesterday for the foreseeable future so far based on what we’re seeing from the interpretations of the various lawsuits,” Hagstrom Miller said. “That’s great news for New Mexico, and for all sorts of folks traveling here.”

Keep providing care

There are 10 in-person facilities that provide abortion care in the state — seven of which also do procedures, according to the state Department of Health. There are also 11 telemedicine organizations where people can get a prescription for abortion medication.

Shortly after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s ruling was released on April 7, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement saying she will continue to do all that she can “to ensure that New Mexico remains a safe place for women to obtain necessary health care.”

“First and foremost: medication abortion remains legal and available in New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said. “I also want to state, unequivocally, that medication abortion is an effective, safe option, and the Texas decision is an affront to the FDA approval process and the extensive scientific and medical evidence upon which it is based.”

As for Hofler, she said the UNM center will continue to adapt to every new change and obstacle that comes their way in order to continue providing abortion care.

“I wish that politics didn’t enter into the health care space so much, I wish that I didn’t feel like I had to fight or talk about how important this is or know all these laws and regulations,” Hofler said. “I wish I could just be a doctor and take care of patients … But I have a lot of energy and fight in me and so if that’s what it takes that’s what we will do.”

Timeline

■ In November 2022, a group of physicians sued the Food and Drug Administration alleging that they were harmed by having to treat patients who had complications from medication that induced abortion. They asked a Federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas, to order the FDA to withdraw or suspend the approval of mifepristone.

■ On April 7, Kacsmaryk ruled in favor of the physicians saying — among other points — that the FDA’s approval of mifepristone had “acquiesced to the pressure to increase access to chemical abortion at the expense of women’s safety.” The ruling ordered a stay of the FDA’s 2000 approval, but delayed its enforcement for seven days so the U.S. government could appeal the decision.

■ About an hour after Kacsmaryk’s decision in Texas, Federal Judge Thomas Rice in Eastern Washington ruled in favor of attorneys general in 17 states — including New Mexico — who had filed a suit seeking to expand the availability of mifepristone. Rice’s decision only pertained to the states whose attorneys general had filed the suit.

■ On Wednesday night, April 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans announced the pill could still be used while the lawsuit moves through the courts. However, it blocked the medication from being sent through the mail, from being prescribed by health care providers instead of doctors and from being used after seven weeks of pregnancy.

■ On Friday morning, April 14, the Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow full access to mifepristone while the case moves through the courts. Later that day, an order signed by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito granted the DOJ’s request while the court considers the issue over the next few days. The order asks for the parties to provide additional briefings by Tuesday.

■ That order will expire late Wednesday, April 19. In the meantime, mifepristone remains accessible, including through the mail, when prescribed by a health care provider and up to 11 weeks.