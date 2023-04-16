Editorial: City councilors should honor taxpayer investments and continue funding Albuquerque Museum priorities

As the saying goes, a bird in the hand beats two in the bush, meaning it’s better to hold onto something one has than to let it go trying to get something better.

Albuquerque city councilors should seriously consider that sage proverb Monday when they weigh whether to embark on an undefined purchase of a shiny new racing museum or continue investing in a city art museum that has served millions of New Mexicans since 1967.

Mayor Tim Keller’s proposed budget recommended spending $6.75 million on museums, most of it for projects at the city-owned Albuquerque Museum, including a decades-long effort to build a new education center, replace a derelict warehouse lacking climate control before collections are endangered, and fix the leaky roof and cracked walls of the museum-run Casa San Ysidro historic adobe home in Corrales.

We’ve seen what neglect can do with the 27-year-old Rosalie Doolittle Fountain at the ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Garden. No one wants to see an artist’s work or taxpayer investment deteriorate like that again.

However, the last-minute, late-night proposed spending substitute from the City Council’s budget committee has zero money for the Albuquerque Museum’s education center, collections storage facility or Casa San Ysidro. It instead shifts $4 million of proposed bond revenues to buy and relocate the privately-owned Unser Racing Museum from Los Ranchos to Albuquerque.

The full City Council is expected to vote in a budget showdown Monday night. Voters will have the final say in a series of general category bond questions on November ballots.

We need to be clear this should not be about choosing one museum over another, but about following proper process and having sufficient public notice and comment (there was one public meeting on the substitute not the usual two), prioritizing well thought-out proposals and honoring existing public investments.

We know what we’d get for $6.75 million of Albuquerque Museum funding — there’s an entire binder detailing it. Meanwhile the Unser museum proposal is unvetted. We don’t know what we’d get with $4 million to relocate it to Albuquerque; would that cover the whole acquisition and relocation? Land and a building?

The substitute spending plan is being rushed by unconfirmed claims from City Council budget chairwoman Brook Bassan and Councilor Klarissa Peña, who proposed funding to buy the Unser museum, that it could move — to Nebraska. The Journal has been unable to confirm that. To date no one from the museum has returned Journal requests for comment.

So the threat of a move strikes us as a red herring at best and scare tactic at worst. If there is evidence the Unser museum might relocate, the pair should present it to the public Monday or drop their hard-sell charade. If they truly want to add a museum to the city’s offerings, they should start a campaign to raise money for it as well as dedicate their own discretionary money to it.

Over in the what-we-can-confirm category, Andrew Rodgers, Albuquerque Museum Foundation president and CEO, said city financial support is critical on multiple levels, including sending the message to prospective private and corporate donors the museum is a priority worth investing in. He says completing funding for the third and final phase of the new education center would greatly expand the capacity of the museum school and learning opportunities for not just Albuquerque-area students but the whole state. That’s a big deal.

Studies show art helps children learn. Participating in interactive museum exhibits and art classes can light up a child’s mind like nothing else. And for half of the South Valley students who visited the Albuquerque Museum in the past year, it was their first museum visit — ever.

Twelve-year-old Cottonwood Classical Prep School student Tommy Soto told city councilors at the meeting April 3 “the museum classes taught me about art from all over the world, including Mexico, Japan, India and Australia. I learned about different art techniques I still use now and about different art genres. If I didn’t have this opportunity, I wouldn’t be the artist I am.”

The Albuquerque Museum, which opened as the Museum of Albuquerque at a temporary location in the old Albuquerque Municipal Airport building in 1967 and moved to a former truck terminal in Old Town after a voter-approved bond in 1975, had 130,000 in-person visitors in 2022 and hosted 12 major exhibitions. Last fiscal year students from 160 schools visited at absolutely no charge. The museum has a Magic Bus Program that takes 10,000 to 15,000 schoolchildren to the museum a year for free. (Meanwhile, attendance at the Unser museum that opened in 2005 has always been a challenge, with it often drawing fewer than 20,000 visitors per year.)

Why would city councilors slash funding for a popular museum dedicated to preserving the art of the American Southwest and the history of Albuquerque and the Middle Rio Grande Valley? Especially when the museum’s education center is in its 2000 master plan and there is nothing about buying and relocating the Unser museum?

City councilors need to see beyond the boundaries of their districts Monday night and do what’s best for the city as a whole as opposed to fixating on parochial projects. Children wanting to go to the Albuquerque Museum don’t care about council district boundaries.

City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn says she’s working on amendments to offer at Monday’s meeting that would include money for the Albuquerque Museum’s education center. “I’m looking for every way I can think of to add money back to it,” Fiebelkorn said. “We all know The Albuquerque Museum is a cultural gem.”

The Albuquerque Museum isn’t a gem for one council district, it’s a jewel of the entire city and state. With $200 million in proposed biennial infrastructure bonds, surely the museum’s three priorities can be funded as intended and taxpayers’ prior investments in these sites and collections honored.

The City Council should recognize that Monday and go with the bird in hand.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.