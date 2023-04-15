Don’t run that red light! The Albuquerque Police Department will be waiting to catch scofflaws at 20 dangerous intersections in the metro area

We’ve all seen it. A driver just blows through a red signal. If we’re lucky the worst aftermath is a near-miss and an elevated heart rate. If we were the driver gunning it against the light, it’s horns and ugly hand gestures.

But if we’re not lucky – well there have already been 90 traffic deaths on N.M. roads in the first three months of 2023, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the University of New Mexico. Thirty-two of those have been in Bernalillo County (up from 28 over the same three months last year).

So starting Saturday, April 15, the Albuquerque Police Department “is launching targeted operations to enforce red-light runners due to a recent increase in crashes throughout the city related to the traffic violation,” according to a news release.

The department’s Traffic Division has identified the Top 20 intersections across Albuquerque that have the highest number of crashes specifically tied to drivers ignoring red lights. And it will have all hands on deck, with the Traffic Division, including Motors and DWI, leading the crackdown and officers from the Field Services Bureau, Real Time Crime Center, Air Support and Prisoner Transport Unit helping make it all happen. The “officers will move around the city to the 20 identified hot spots looking to observe violations and will cite drivers,” the release says.

New Mexico Statute 66-07-104, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Devices, carries an $82 fine. And unlike the civil Automated Speed Enforcement program, these are criminal fines that go against your license and insurance.

So what 20 intersections is APD targeting? (Another way to ask that question is what 20 intersections are you most likely to get T-boned?)

Here is APD’s Top 20 intersections for a crash from a red-light runner, ranked in order of incidents:

1. Menaul Boulevard and the Interstate 25 frontage roads, north- and southbound

2. Second Street and the Interstate 40 frontage roads, west- and eastbound

3. Coors Boulevard and Monta ñ o Road

4. Osuna Road/San Mateo Boulevard at the Interstate 25 frontage roads, north- and southbound

5 . Avenida Cesar Chavez at Interstate 25

6. San Mateo at Montgomery boulevards

7. All intersections with the frontage roads under Interstate 25

8. Lead Avenue/Oak Street and Locust Street

9. Coal Avenue/Oak Street and Locust Street

10. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/Oak Street and Locust Street

11. Juan Tabo Boulevard and Interstate 40

1 2. Wyoming Boulevard and Central Avenue

13. Louisiana Boulevard and Interstate 40

14. Second Street and Mountain Road

15. Tramway Boulevard and Interstate 40

16. Coors Boulevard and Dellyne Avenue

17. San Mateo and Lomas boulevards

18. Monta ñ o Boulevard and Culture Drive

19. Monta ñ o Boulevard and Pan American Freeway

20. San Mateo Boulevard and Interstate 40

Police Chief Harold Medina says in the release the red-light-runner crackdown is the latest traffic problem area APD is focusing on. “Our license plate operations have been incredibly successful in not only keeping our streets safer but identifying violent wanted offenders who’ve we’ve taken into custody,” he says. “Red-light runners cause yet another quality-of-life issue for our community, and we are committed to keeping our roadways safe for all of our families.”

The ramped-up enforcement is scheduled to run through April 28.

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109.