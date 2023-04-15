Will New Mexico United set an attendance record? Here are 5 things to know before Saturday’s home opener

It’s been a long six months for New Mexico United fans.

Albuquerque’s immensely popular USL Championship club last appeared at Isotopes Park on Nov. 15, 2022, wrapping up its regular season with a 2-0 win over Colorado Springs. The dry spell ends Saturday night.

United will host San Diego Loyal SC for a 7 p.m. showdown and its fair to say NMU’s players, coaches and fans are brimming with anticipation. More than 9,500 tickets had been purchased as of Friday afternoon and club officials are hoping to exceed 11,000 by game time.

New Mexico led the USLC in home attendance last season (10,724 per game) and its fan support does not go unnoticed by players.

“Our fans are like nowhere else in the league,” midfielder Daniel Bruce said. “We want to not only win for them but put on a performance they can be proud of. We all look forward to these chances to play at home. This is why we want to be on this club.”

New Mexico United forward Greg Hurst talks about the fans.

Coach Zach Prince has emphasized the need for NMU to improve on its middling 6-6-5 home record from last season. Coming off a 1-2-0 road start, he’d like nothing better than to open with a quality home win against Loyal SC, coached by longtime U.S. men’s national team star Landon Donovan.

“We feel like we need to right some wrongs,” Prince said, “and one of those wrongs is our record at home. This is a chance to start righting it.”

Here are five things to look for/ponder heading into Saturday’s match.

RECORD NUMBER? Isotopes Park has a new playing surface and a shiny new video board, but United hopes the grandstands will appear exactly as they have in seasons past — packed. Sacramento Republic drew a USLC-best 11,597 fans for its 2023 season opener. Can NMU fans top that?

Isotopes Park has a new playing surface and a shiny new video board, but United hopes the grandstands will appear exactly as they have in seasons past — packed. Sacramento Republic drew a USLC-best 11,597 fans for its 2023 season opener. Can NMU fans top that? MORENO FACTOR: United forward Amando Moreno has some history (good and bad) with Loyal SC. Moreno suffered a torn ACL in the teams’ first meeting in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2021 and missed much of the following season. He returned in time to score two goals in NMU’s 3-3 draw in San Diego on Oct. 9 — just short of a year after his injury.

United forward Amando Moreno has some history (good and bad) with Loyal SC. Moreno suffered a torn ACL in the teams’ first meeting in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2021 and missed much of the following season. He returned in time to score two goals in NMU’s 3-3 draw in San Diego on Oct. 9 — just short of a year after his injury. NEW FACES: Prince is not one to tip his hand about who will be on United’s game-day roster or among his starting 11. Still, it’s a good bet that more than one player will make their home debuts for the black and yellow Saturday. The list of candidates includes Josh Dolling, Michael Wyparlo, Alex Waggoner (who made his pro debut last week) and former Phoenix Rising standout Greg Hurst. “Ever since I got here, that’s all I’ve heard about is how good the fans are,” Hurst said. “Unfortunately I never got to experience (Isotopes Park) with Phoenix. But I know it’s loud, best fans in the league. Can’t wait.”

Prince is not one to tip his hand about who will be on United’s game-day roster or among his starting 11. Still, it’s a good bet that more than one player will make their home debuts for the black and yellow Saturday. The list of candidates includes Josh Dolling, Michael Wyparlo, Alex Waggoner (who made his pro debut last week) and former Phoenix Rising standout Greg Hurst. “Ever since I got here, that’s all I’ve heard about is how good the fans are,” Hurst said. “Unfortunately I never got to experience (Isotopes Park) with Phoenix. But I know it’s loud, best fans in the league. Can’t wait.” BETTER LATE? Belated as it may seem, Saturday’s home opener will not be one for the record books. United’s 2021 home opener came later on May 15, when the USLC season was pandemic-delayed. Nor will NMU be last to play at home this season — only second-to-last. Las Vegas Lights, which shares Cashman Field with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers, plays its first home match on May 5, after six straight road games.

Belated as it may seem, Saturday’s home opener will not be one for the record books. United’s 2021 home opener came later on May 15, when the USLC season was pandemic-delayed. Nor will NMU be last to play at home this season — only second-to-last. Las Vegas Lights, which shares Cashman Field with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers, plays its first home match on May 5, after six straight road games. SPOTLESSS SO FAR: New Mexico has never lost a home opener, but it’s not exactly a long-standing accomplishment. NMU is 2-0-1 in its previous attempts, posting wins in 2021 and 2022. The club did not have a home opener, nor any home games, in the pandemic-plagued 2020 season.

Players to watch

San Diego (3-1-1): Loyal SC is off to a hot start, ranking among the USL Championship leaders with eight goals scored (tied for fourth best) and just four conceded (tied for fifth best). Coach Landon Donovan’s club is a patient bunch that looks to dominate possession and excels in ball control, ranking tied for first in passing accuracy (83%). Forwards Ronaldo Damus and Evan Conway have scored two goals apiece, but midfielders have been making things happen for San Diego. Nick Moon has been in the middle of things all season, racking up a goal on seven shots and leading the team with 10 tackles and 62 duels (35 won). Joe Corona has a team-leading 11 chances created, and Charlie Adams has registered two assists and six chances created. Primary goalkeeper Koke Vegas has two clean sheets and ranks seventh in the USLC with 14 saves.

New Mexico (1-2-0): You won’t find many United players among the league’s statistical leaders, in large part because NMU has played only three matches while most of its USLC competitors have played five or six. With that said, United has not posted any eye-grabbing numbers in league play. Six of its 10 goals scored this season came in U.S. Open Cup play. Result aside, there were some encouraging signs in last week’s 4-2 loss at Monterey Bay, where New Mexico outshot the home team and created more quality scoring chances than in either of its first two matches. Chris Wehan was particularly effective, scoring his 50th career goal and setting the pace for NMU’s attack. Wehan earned a spot on the USLC’s Team of the Week. United will get playmaking midfielder Justin Portillo is back after he served a one-game (red card) suspension last week.

Noteworthy

Previous New Mexico-San Diego matchups have been tightly contested — and indecisive. All three have ended in draws, including 1-1 and 3-3 outcomes last season. … Monterey Bay’s four-goal performance last week marked the first time United had conceded more than three in a match since a 5-2 loss at Phoenix Rising on Aug. 8, 2020.

How to follow Saturday’s game

San Diego Loyal SC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPN+ (streaming), Estrella TV

Next home game

Open Cup tickets: United will host Phoenix Rising for a third-round U.S. Open Cup match on April 26 at Isotopes Park. All tickets will be sold for $19. They can be purchased online at newmexicoutd.com.