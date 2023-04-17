Talk of the Town: Youth programs and Albuquerque Museum funding

Support ABQ youth programs, cut crime

THE (MARCH 29) editorial about a litany of brutal youth crimes is a stark reminder about Albuquerque’s out-of-control crime and lost teens.

Regarding the point on parenting, single moms now outnumber married. Many have multiple jobs to support their families. Many live in extreme poverty. Ample data reveals how this creates ripe conditions for lost and violent youth. Albuquerque has a number of highly successful programs and facilities for kids that compete for very limited city resources.

One is Warehouse505. They do amazing work giving kids structure with creative outlets in a safe, drug-free environment. Originally known as Warehouse508, Warehouse505 now occupies prime urban renewal space in Downtown Albuquerque.

Warehouse505 provides teens with hands-on job training and gives kids a creative outlet. Art being cut? Warehouse505 provides after school mural classes. Music? Warehouse505’s music program teaches all aspects of producing music from using a sound board, DJing to stage management — even a stage, and the kids can put on concerts.

Warehouse505 is not only helping kids graduate but giving them valuable life and business skills to be successful.

This program deserves to grow with more robust and enduring support from the city and should be studied and replicated around the state by government in Santa Fe. Let’s support our support programs. Everyone wants more services and less crime. Let’s put our money where our mouth is.

Susan Fisher, Albuquerque

Funding will keep ABQ Museum great

WHAT DO I miss most about Albuquerque? My friends, green chile, the sky and the Albuquerque Museum of Art and History. It troubles me … the City Council is planning to cut nearly 80% of the museum’s capital project funding. You don’t have to go to Santa Fe to see great art. Check out the Common Ground collection. I moved east 10 years ago, but every time I visit New Mexico I find new exhibits highlighting its fascinating history. …

After teaching in the public schools I was briefly a museum docent, one of the best experiences of my 40 years in New Mexico, guiding visitors and school children to know the beauty of this part of the world. Please fund the museum fully. Neglecting to keep up the properties and landscaping at the current world-class level would be a real shame.

Susan Leonard, Guilford, CT