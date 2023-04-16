 Don't fall for scammers 'working on an oil rig' - Albuquerque Journal

Don’t fall for scammers ‘working on an oil rig’

By Ellen Marks / For the journal

Romance scammers are turning to FaceTime to intensify their hunt for fast love and even faster money.

This approach targeted an elderly man in New Mexico, who lost more than $100,000 to a woman he met online and with whom he had been communicating through several apps, says Lauren Rodriguez, spokeswoman for the state Attorney General’s Office.

“It wasn’t until one of his family members realized how much the victim was giving did the scam get submitted to us,” Rodriguez says.

The scenario played out over a number of months, after the scammer had gained the victim’s trust through FaceTime conversations.

Using the video chat app is a way to build intimacy, although it’s not uncommon for scammers to get by with just showing a picture because they claim their camera or device is having issues.

Also, the trickery can include pre-recorded videos or “deepfake technology to make it seem like they are conducting a video call when they are actually not,” according to the online site Social Catfish.

Rodriguez says her office has received several of these complaints. Some scammers are targeting older people whose spouses have died or who have impaired mental capacity, she says.

Nationwide, nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam last year, with losses reported at $1.3 billion, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC tracked the most common lies told by romantic swindlers in 2022, and found that nearly a quarter of victims were hit up for money because, “I or someone close to me is sick, hurt or in jail.”

Tied for third place in the list of favorite fabrications was: “I can teach you how to invest”; “I’m in the military, far away” and “I need help with an important delivery.”

In the latter scenario, Mr. Romance claimed to have sent the target a valuable delivery but requested money to pay for a “customs fee.” There was no custom fee, and there was no valuable delivery, according to the FTC.

Here are a few popular romance lies that definitely don’t pass the smell test: “We’ve never met, but let’s talk about marriage;” “I’m on an oil rig or ship;” and “You can trust me with your private pictures.”

The goal in nearly every case is to play on someone’s loneliness and vulnerabilities while stealing their money.

“These scammers pay close attention to the information you share and don’t miss a beat becoming your perfect match,” the FTC says. “You like a thing, so that’s their thing, too. You’re looking to settle down. They’re ready, too.

“But there is one exception – you want to meet in real life, and they can’t.”

The most popular excuse for not meeting in person is that they’re on a distant military base.

Here are some tips, from the FTC and the Better Business Bureau:

• Try a reverse image search of Romeo’s profile picture. If the details don’t match up, consider it a scam.

• Never send money or personal information to someone you have never met in person. Besides financial theft, this can lead to identity theft.

• If someone tells you to send money to receive a package, refuse to do so and consider it a red flag.

• Never give someone your credit card information to book a ticket to visit you.

Contact Ellen Marks at emarks@abqjournal.com or (505) 823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-844-255-9210, prompt 5. Complaints can be filed electronically at https://www.nmag.gov/contact-us/file-a-complaint/.

