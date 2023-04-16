Tips on navigating how to get food assistance or to give help

Food insecurity is defined as the condition of not having access to sufficient food or an adequate quality to meet one’s basic need. According to Feeding America, in New Mexico, one in eight people and one in five children face hunger.

But there is help available.

Getting food

The New Mexico Association of Food Banks is a collaboration of the five New Mexico food banks. Roadrunner Food Bank serves central and southern N.M. You can find others on the association’s website, nmfoodbanks.org.

During the pandemic, Roadrunner became a food distribution center to fill a gap when many distribution sites and food pantries closed. With most food pantries back in operation, Roadrunner can focus on its core role as a food bank. The following is from their website:

Food banks act as food storage and distribution hubs for smaller front-line agencies that are made of up food pantries, soup kitchens, group homes, shelters, schools, senior centers, low-income senior housing, health care sites and more. Food banks like Roadrunner Food Bank collect, source, warehouse, transport and distribute a variety of donated and purchased food items, produce and other grocery products.

A majority of the food collected by food banks occurs through a process known as food rescue. Food rescue captures unwanted and excess food from the food industry, namely quality food items that would be discarded into the landfill otherwise. Roadrunner Food Bank captures food items from food distributors, manufacturers, grocery stores and even local growers and farms. The food is brought back to our warehouse and then sorted and prepped by volunteers. Produce represents 26%.

Hundreds of partners provide meals to eat at a site such as soup kitchens or shelters or provide bags of groceries for low-income families to take home and prepare themselves. A majority of member partners are food pantry-like organizations.

• A good place to start is foodpantries.org/ci/nm-albuquerque, and well as the “Food Finder Map” on the Roadrunner website rrfb.org/find-help/find-food/. If people don’t have access to a computer, Roadrunner can help find one of their partner food pantries, call (505) 349-5340 or (575) 523-4390.

• It is important to call before you go to check organizations are still operating, their hours, location and any requirements or limitations on how often a person may receive food. The Salvation Army at 4301 Bryn Mawr Drive NE in Albuquerque, for example, offers one emergency food box per person, per month. Their emergency food boxes often include frozen meat or poultry. Open weekdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m., The Salvation Army office on Bryn Mawr Drive also often has bread, fruits, vegetables and snack bars free for the taking on a table just inside the office – no questions asked.

• Many food pantries are small and supported by dedicated and caring volunteers, such as First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque, which operates a drive-thru/walk-thru food pantry from noon to 2 p.m. every Wednesday in its parking lot at 3701 Carlisle NE. The church, which has run a food pantry for 33 years, often has free bags of vegetables and large bags of pet food to go along with single bags of groceries that include a pound of meat or poultry.

• Some sites are for specific clients. For examples, school sites listed are for families with students enrolled in that school, low-income apartments for those living there, veterans and or their families, or specific ZIP code.

• There may be an application process.

• Some, such as The Salvation Army, ask for some form of ID. Others, like the First Unitarian Church of Albuquerque, may ask for your address but don’t require an ID.

• There may be requests for income information or lack of income. Call ahead to make sure you have any paperwork that’s needed.

• Most sites list dates and time they provide food distributions. Supplies can go fast on distribution days, so it’s best to arrive early, especially to receive fruits or vegetables.

• Bring your own bags or boxes. This helps food pantries focus on the food, not the packaging.

Giving help

• If you want to help someone who needs food, first help them with the websites. While the Roadrunner list can be narrowed with a ZIP code, a person still needs to find the location, days and hours of operations, application if needed, how often they can access the food pantry, and consider their work hours and transportation for when they can pick up food. The FoodPantry.org list is a long, generous one that takes time to get through. Imagine experiencing food insecurity and other life challenges and then facing all these options just to get a meal on the table. Your help in aiding someone to find a food pantry that works with their life can make a positive difference.

• Individuals and families in need of assistance in applying for public benefits can get help from Roadrunner Food Bank. The application process is longer and more detailed and a form is on the Roadrunner website at rrfb.org/find-help/apply-snap/ or call the SNAP Outreach Team at (844) 684-6268 or email snap@rrfb.org.

• Roadrunner Food Bank has myriad opportunities to give. To give of your time in the warehouse “to carefully check, clean, label, sort, repack, and box food and non-food packaged items,” at drive-through locations to “assist with traffic control, client registration, bagging produce and loading food in vehicles,” and in its help center to aid callers “with information and application help over the phone.” Volunteers are also needed in the Healthy Foods Center, front desk/reception, administration and special projects.

• Foodpantry.org includes a sign-up sheet for orientation, with volunteer time slots available after.

• If you want to donate food, call the organization to see what they need, what they accept, and if they are limited on storage space. The most needed items include boxed meals, canned beans and soup, canned meats/fish, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, rice and pasta, and jams and peanut butter.

• To make a financial contribution, contact the organization to find out how to do so.

• To organize a food drive, the Roadrunner website includes a sign-up form and tips for a successful event. For more information you can call Roadrunner’s Development Department at (505) 349-8909 or email info@rrfb.org.

• There are needs for partnerships to fill gaps in food pantry locations. The following areas need new, year-round food distribution partners: Bernalillo County (South Valley and International District), Lea County, Otero County and Sandoval County. Any group seeking more information on becoming a partner can visit www.rrfb.org/become-a-member.