SpeakUp: PNM merger, Unser museum acquisition, Yvette Herrell and more

PNM and the governor seem hell-bent on this proposed MERGER WITH AVANGRID. It had already been voted down by the regulatory commission. The solution, get a different commission. I say that is way too big to leave to any commission. Put it to a vote of the people. FD

Use our museum money on an actual city museum, the Albuquerque Museum. The UNSER MUSEUM is just a private, limited interest concern that’s managed to scarf up public funds. Stop the steal. KE

In your April 11 edition, a front-page article by Ryan Boetel said YVETTE HERRELL was launching a campaign to reclaim her seat representing N.M.’s 2nd Congressional District. I would simply point out that this is not her seat — it is currently occupied by someone else. DJO

The mainstream media complained for years about President Trump’s cognition, yet no one’s saying anything about PRESIDENT BIDEN GETTING LOST on stage, again, — and getting escorted away by the Easter Bunny, again. It’s a bad look for everyone involved. AN

Your (April 12) editorial re Farmington tragedy where Robert Dotson was killed because of police error does not take into consideration the fact the police were met with a GUN IN THEIR FACE; he is not totally blameless nor is his wife. Sad, but could have been a different outcome. ANE

Hurrah! MLG GOES TO WASHINGTON for knee. That means there is an orthopedic surgeon here in N.M. that MLG is not using to get her knee fixed. Good news with our doctor shortage. Less wait time for N.M. residents needing to see an orthopedic doctor. ES

Re: EQUITY FOR SUN VAN. Equity is not equality. It just means that everyone gets the same service, even if the same service is no service. Once everyone can self-certify, so many people will “need” the Sun Van that it will be unavailable for anyone. RJB

Not watching the MASTERS TOURNAMENT this year because I don’t want to watch the Saudi Arabian bought-and-paid-for golfers like Phil Michelson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson play ever again. I support the PGA, not the terrorist-backed LIV. TN

UNSER MUSEUM? REALLY? Private. Not in the city. See: Gladiators rug. Instead of education center? I rooted for Unsers in ’60s and ’70s, but $4M? How about the telephone museum? Rattlesnake museum? Come on. JRB

Rescind the 2ND AMENDMENT. It’s time. JL

As the ex-president and current candidate Donald Trump continues his same pattern of pathological prevarications, we suggest the fabrication counters can assemble them for inclusion in what could be called “The TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL LIE-BRARY.” MR

An enthusiastic yes to the Journal’s suggestion to reinstate a CURFEW FOR MINORS. Sadly, the saying “It takes a village to raise a child” takes on new meaning in Albuquerque, where too many parents don’t take enough responsibility for their children and thus force the city to take action. DU

The Journal quoted the governor as saying she could not raise her FAMILY OF FOUR ON $110K a year. The elitist arrogance is unbelievable. She’s completely out of touch with her constituency. If she can’t feed and clothe a family on $110K, she has no business approving a state budget. RT

It’s a law to offer free “healthy” school meals for all K-12 students. While admirable, but costing a ton of money, did anyone think this through? If 60% of students don’t like Monday’s menu, where does the WASTED FOOD GO? Maybe the homeless can hang out by the schools? KK

Thought voters should know, our friends in Washington state say N.M. is the laughing stock of their state because of the legislative TIME WASTED ON “AROMA.” We agree, 70% of critical problems were tabled or died in committee as usual while our lawmakers screwed around. So, so sad a commentary. JH

The AVANGRID MERGER still on the table is proof you can fool some of the people all of the time. Their public relations firm has a better history of serving its customers than does Avangrid. Monopolies drive inflation; tax cuts for the rich create recessions. Check history. JCS

BREGMAN’S TOUGH TALK is impressive and bold, but will it prevent gun violence in schools? Hopefully but probably not. Signs do no good when it comes to suicide missions such as what we saw in Tennessee. We have developed a violent culture in the nation. GH

To parents who want some books removed from the public library: First, it is a PUBLIC LIBRARY FOR ALL of the public, not for one group of people. Second, be a parent, go to the library with your student(s) and supervise their selections. KN

POLITICS PERMEATES nearly everything these days. To say it’s behind Trump’s prosecution is hypocritical to say the least. If politics aren’t involved, why do Republican politicians go out of their way to criticize what should strictly be a legal matter? If law and truth prevail, Trump will lose. MY

The N.M. congressional delegation doesn’t like us having natural GAS-FUELED STOVES as they voted to allow the DOE to block the sale of natural gas-fueled stoves to consumers. Another example of how we don’t have representation in Congress. Do not tell us what we can cook our meals with. JEH

ABQJournal’s Sports Quick Hits April 3, recapping SDSU vs. UNM 19-7 baseball game: Calling the Lobo loss an “eight-inning laugher” shows POOR SPORTSMANSHIP. Since when is it OK to laugh at the losing team? Especially adults, a definite no-no. Shame on “Journal Staff and Wires” and the editor who allowed this. JK

In regards to your “In Brief” section in Sunday April 2 paper: Totally false and incorrect. As an ex-New Yorker the “TEFLON DON” never, never applied to Donald Trump; (it) was invented for former Mafia boss, aka Don, John Gotti. In Mafia terms Don = Boss. … DRD

It’s time for the American people to take our country back. Corruption is rampant in every level of government. I would like to see more money and advertising for the INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES. I’m sick of this two-party system. Time for a big change. RD

Re: item ranking WORST STATES’ HANDLING COVID. No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Washington, D.C., No. 2 New Mexico. Gov., how did this happen? With all the rules and regs you installed and lives and biz you ruined, monies you did or did not spend. What happened to HVAC funds? WJK

I recently posted to the city’s 311 app about two PEOPLE PASSED OUT on the I-40/San Mateo bridge. Community Services responded, saying “individuals declined help, offered bottles of water.” We can no longer let people who need help “decline help.” We need a tough-love policy, requiring them to accept detox/treatment, like it or not. Otherwise, they’ll never break the cycle of addiction and dependency. This is becoming the norm across the country — why not here? RJ

Sunday’s (April 2) Trever cartoon really nailed New Mexico’s PERPETUAL DRUG/CRIME PROBLEMS. I don’t know who’s more worthless: this governor and her Legislature or all the liberal lawyers and judges that are weak on crime in general. HH

Prostitution has moved into our Legislature when LOBBYISTS HAND OVER OBSCENE amounts of money to satisfy special interests. BL

Tim Keller is looking for a NEW SOCCER STADIUM location. Check out Rio Rancho: lots of land, turf and campaign-donation friendly. JA

Finally, Trump did something to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT again.” He got indicted. GA

Great, our Legislature takes time to pass a bill for a NEW STATE AROMA at the expense of spending more time on legislation to fight crime in our state? Something stinks. RT

The board of trustees for MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY released a report showing the programs’ trust funds can cover all benefits and expenses until 2031 and 2034 respectively and 89% of total scheduled benefits thereafter. They could be even stronger if the wealthiest Americans paid their fair share. WS

About time TRUMP GOT INDICTED for his criminal activities. He’s been committing crimes since he’s been in office, ignoring climate change, his stupid wall and his extreme right-wing policies. His choices for the Supreme Court were despicable. He set back this country 50 years or more. HE

Former President Trump and some of his supporters don’t seem to understand how the GRAND JURY PROCESS works. It is the members of that jury that vote for or against indictment. That vote requires a super majority. The GOP’s attack of DA Alvin Bragg is totally disgraceful political theater. DM

UNM putting half a million more dollars into sports to be competitive with other Mountain West schools in supporting sports is like your mom asking “if your friends jumped off a cliff, would you?” Is UNM A SCHOOL OR A SPORTS FRANCHISE? FW

Thank you, George Scott. But lost in all the discussion about the BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL is the archaic phrase “student-athlete.” Oh, my goodness — who is worrying about the impact on the athletes’ academic progress of all this to-and-froing? Snicker. JS