Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold – and untrue – stories behind the pictures

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

The Journal’s weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire service.

A 2050 museum exhibit shows horrors of office work before AI made it obsolete.

RICK WELLER, Albuquerque

People who work in glass offices shouldn’t pick their noses.

LINDA KAY LIVINGSTON, Albuquerque

“Can you believe it? The boss put us in time-out for talking too much.”

DEB SMITH, Albuquerque

Company prototype call center for prisoners to sell car warranties.

ROBERT WAYNE, Albuquerque

“Wow, I’ve never heard of a cellphone booth before.”

NINETTE MORDAUNT, Albuquerque

“OK, where are the next four volunteers to try the new public showers?”

JAMES DEVERMAN, Albuquerque

“We are not coming out until we get a raise.”

JOAN NEWMAN, Albuquerque

Larry’s Lawyers Inc. does not have much business so they have their four lawyers on display talking to each other. That way, if a client happens to come in, it looks like a busy office.

DWAYNE ARGAUD, Albuquerque

The Las Vegas, Nevada, accounting firm Ripley, Ripped and Ripoff recalled all their 500 employees back to headquarters. Running out of space, they converted bathroom stalls into offices.

MARK YARNELLE, Albuquerque

Believing they were getting free hearing exams, the highly contagious COVID carriers waited and waited and waited.”

GRANT HARVEY, Albuquerque

“We hope the boss never learns we’re also engaged in off-site gambling.”

RAY REEDER, Albuquerque

“The contractor screwed up. These new office working bathrooms were supposed to have non-see-through glass doors.”

MICHAEL PACHECO, Albuquerque

This week’s challenge

“Right this way, gentlemen. We’re offering free bagel toasters today for new venture-backed tech startups.”

See the winners each week on the Op-Ed page in the printed Albuquerque Journal or the eJournal replica edition


FOR NEXT WEEK see the Albuquerque Journal newspaper or eJournal replica edition for the picture to caption


SEND YOUR suggested caption for publication next week.

