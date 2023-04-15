 Preps: Gilliam 1-hits Academy, homers in Valley's win - Albuquerque Journal

Preps: Gilliam 1-hits Academy, homers in Valley’s win

By ABQJournal News Staff

Alex Gilliam was his own best helper on Friday afternoon.

Valley High School’s senior left-handed pitcher not only spun a complete-game 1-hitter against visiting Albuquerque Academy, but he also hit a home run – the first run of the game, and the only one the Vikings would ultimately need as they beat the Chargers 10-0 in five innings in a matchup of the top two teams in District 6-4A.

Valley (14-8 overall) improved to 5-0 in league play, and Friday’s win all but cements a district championship for the Vikings. They’ve already beaten second-place Academy (11-9, 3-2) twice, and every other team in the district has at least three losses.

Valley, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, has just three district games remaining, and the Vikings will have to lose all three in order for Academy to catch them.

Gilliam struck out eight Chargers in his five innings of work as he improved to 7-0 this season. He surrendered only a fourth-inning single and threw just 79 pitches.

Gilliam led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo homer to right-center for the game’s initial run.

Valley upped the lead to 2-0 in the fourth as Caden Barth delivered an RBI single that scored Gilliam, who had earlier singled.

The Vikings walked the Chargers off with eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Robbie Nuñez, who has been swinging a hot bat, belted a two-run homer to left-center for a 4-0 lead.

Later in the at-bat, Chris Lance, Jayden Martinez and Jayden Cockerham hit consecutive RBI doubles for the Vikings.

Friday night in Belen, No. 1-ranked St. Pius outscored No. 3 Belen 11-8 in a battle for second place in District 5-4A.

Ben Martinez doubled on an 0-2 pitch to score two runs in that sixth inning for St. Pius, which had 17 hits in its victory.

The Sartans (15-4, 3-2 in 5-4A) scored three runs in the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie against the Eagles (15-6, 2-3). Both teams are staring up at No. 2-ranked Grants (18-5, 5-0) which blanked Valencia (8-14, 2-3) 6-0 on Friday night.

Class 5A’s top-ranked team, Rio Rancho, also was in action Friday. The Rams (18-1-2, 5-0 in 1-5A) beat Atrisco Heritage 11-0 and won their 16th consecutive game.

There are two key baseball doubleheaders in the metro area on Saturday: Sandia at La Cueva in District 2-5A (first pitch 11 a.m.), and Albuquerque High at Rio Grande in 5-5A, which begins at 10 a.m.

 

