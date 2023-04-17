One-on-One: Chad Cooper — CEO, One Hope Financial Institution

The floodwaters wrought by Hurricane Katrina caused most of Chad Cooper’s family to flee New Orleans, but for a few anxiety-filled days, his paraplegic father remained missing.

It wasn’t until a friend saw Cooper’s dad on TV in a crowd shot from the packed convention center several days later that family members were able to rescue him.

That experience, in 2005, inspired Cooper to direct his career toward financial literacy so he could help people of color find stability and a means to help themselves.

“Seeing all those people who were stranded outside the convention center and Superdome, it was mostly poor Black people and they were clearly neglected and just left out there,” Cooper said.

Cooper, who has a long history in the financial advising world, recently became CEO of the new One Hope Financial Institution in Albuquerque.

The institution, which launched on Jan. 31, will provide loans to minority business owners using character-based lending rather than traditional metrics, such as collateral and credit scores. Business owners also will get technical assistance, financial advice and networking opportunities.

“Generally speaking, white-owned business owners are twice as likely to get a loan as a minority-owned business,” Cooper says. “If they do get loans, the rates are so high that they are hamstrung with what they’re paying back. So it’s not only the idea of lending them money, but it’s also important to be able to provide the business education and technical assistance — all the ongoing services to help them stay in business.”

Outside of his day job as investment adviser at Prudential and then at Gateway Financial Advisors, Cooper over the years has devoted volunteer time to financial literacy classes in partnership with local credit unions and the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

He also has volunteered for more unusual gigs.

For example, when his son was on the Sandia Prep baseball team, Cooper would play a recording of the “little walk-up songs” tailored to each player, as well as the music in between innings. He did that for three years.

“There’s actually an app for that,” he says. “It was an absolute blast.”

Can you please explain “character-based” lending?

“A white-owned business may go into a banking situation to get a loan. One of the things a bank is going to look at is collateral — what do you have to put up against this loan? A minority business owner may not necessarily have access to generational wealth to have the same levels of collateral, especially if you’re a startup. But an organization like ours that focuses on character-based lending, we get to understand the business, what their payment history looks like. We get to gauge their willingness to learn, their willingness to … work with an adviser, to go through these processes so that they can stay in business and be successful. We can evaluate that as a lending criteria and not just see other … more traditional metrics.”

Was financial planning something you always wanted to do?

“Yeah. I saw ‘Wall Street’ as a kid. I grew up in the ‘80s so the movie was sort of decadent, and I thought, ‘Oh, I want to live like that.’ And with my degree in economics, I thought that’s what I was going to do.’

How do you spend your free time?

“I have a lot going on, so I am really protective of my weekends, and I try to be protective of my evenings. It’s family time. And everybody in our house is an athlete. I was a college baseball player, and I’m probably the worst athlete in my house.”

What was your first job?

“I had a paper route. There was a Black-owned newspaper in New Orleans called the Louisiana Weekly. I would deliver the paper once a week. I was 8. And around that time, I used to collect cans, so I could make money doing that. I once sold plastic gloves because we had to dissect a squid in middle school. I thought that was gross. My mom had a box of rubber gloves, and I took them and started selling them to the kids at school for 25 cents. My mom was kind of pissed off.”

What are your favorite foods?

“Red beans and rice and gumbo. But the thing to me is when I’m here, I miss Cajun food … but when I’m in New Orleans eating all that phenomenal food, I start missing green chile. I’ve been fortunate to live in two cities that probably have the best regional food for what they do.”

What has been your own experience with racism?

“I always want to be careful because my experience may not necessarily be the experiences of other folks. If we talk about whether I have ever experienced racism in my life, absolutely. I grew up in the South. For the bulk of my career of starting businesses and being a financial adviser in Albuquerque and living in New Mexico, I have seen racism, particularly against Black people. It’s this weird thing. I’ve done a good amount of business in the southeastern part of the state, where I’ve been around people who say these things that I would consider to be racist. They just sort of say these things in my presence, yet they have me — Black me – managing their entire retirement nest egg, right? Very recently, I had a conversation with someone here in town … who made some disparaging comments about our Black business owners to me, and that was a little infuriating. It was a lot infuriating. I discussed it with our leadership at the Black chamber. We’re having some conversations about this particular individual.”

Any regrets?

“Oh, yeah – where to start. I’ve certainly made decisions that have made my life tougher than it needed to be. But even if it ends up being a bad decision, I know that I thought it through, and that was the decision I made and I have to live with that. And I figure out how to go from there.”

What are some words of wisdom you have received?

“Don’t burn any bridges, and cultivate and maintain good relationships with people. You know, this cycle of helping others, you give it out and it comes back to you and you keep giving it out and it keeps coming back. I do think that’s true. It might come back in other forms, but it comes back.”

—————————

THE BASICS: Chad Dominic Cooper, 50, born in New Orleans; married to Melita Cooper White since 2018; two children, Santiago Cooper, 18, and Amaya Banks, 10; one pet, a bunny named Ninja; master’s degree in business administration, University of New Mexico, 2001, and bachelor’s in economics and sociology/anthropology, Middlebury College, 1995.

POSITIONS: CEO, One Hope Financial Institution, since January 2023; financial adviser, Gateway Financial Advisors, since September 2017; financial adviser, Prudential, 2003-2017; director of interactive services, Rick Johnson & Co., 2000-2003.

OTHER: President, National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, New Mexico chapter; chair-elect, African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce; past president and finance committee chairman, UNM Alumni Association; past volunteer with Sandia Prep Sundevil Athletic Organization, the Loan Fund, Leadership Albuquerque and People Living through Cancer.