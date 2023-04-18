Are you secretly sabotaging your success? From the Executive’s Desk

Success. It’s what the majority of entrepreneurs strive for, yet it remains this elusive goal for many. In fact, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 18.4% of small businesses fail within their first year, while 50% fail after five years.

Yet despite these statistics, entrepreneurs work hard and most are continuously strapped to their computer after-hours, sacrificing even more family time and stretching themselves to the brink of burnout, just to try to get more clients and create the income, impact, and freedom they crave.

So then why is it that the success rate remains low?

It’s because we as a society have continued believing the illusion that working hard and doing more is what creates success. But, the truth is that success doesn’t come from anything we DO, success comes from WHO we are. And who we are is based upon the subconscious or brain-based programs that are running our business and our lives.

In fact, our conscious mind accounts for only about 5% of the actions we take, whereas 95% is based upon our subconscious programs. This means that our businesses are essentially on brain auto-pilot. However, the problem is that most don’t have the automated programs needed to support them in achieving their desires.

Why? Because the majority of the dominant brain-based programs that are responsible for who we are, what we do, and as a result, the reality we live, were created before the age of 7, when our brains are primarily in a brain wave state called Theta.

Theta is the same brain wave pattern associated with hypnosis and right before falling asleep. It’s during this state that information is absorbed by the subconscious and new programs are formed. Because Theta is below the level of consciousness, children don’t have the ability to evaluate the information they’re downloading. The brain simply downloads the information because it thinks it’s important for survival. As a result, children inherit the beliefs and programs of their parents, teachers, and community.

However, studies show that the majority of downloaded behaviors (70% or more) acquired before the age of 7 are programs of limitations, disempowerment, and self-sabotage. This explains why so many entrepreneurs struggle with client acquisition, sales, self-worth, and business growth, despite working hard.

The truth is, until you have subconscious programs that actually support your desires, you’ll never be able to experience success, no matter what you do or try.

So it’s not about working harder or doing more. Experiencing epic success in your business and in your life comes when you focus on changing the subconscious programs. This is done through a process called Subconscious Shifting, which combines brain-based science, heart coherence, and peak performance principles to help us create and automate new neural pathways.

When we learn to harness our subconscious to create new programs that support our desires, we can experience monumental shifts in our business and our life, we can break through income plateaus, and experience new levels of success.

To start reprogramming your subconscious, become aware of where you feel stuck or plateaued, as chances are, these are the areas you may have subconscious blocks that are preventing you from achieving what you want. Once you start to make the unseen seen, you then can implement techniques such as Subconscious Shifting, to create new neural pathways and ultimately, transform your business and your life.

In conclusion, success doesn’t come from hard work and hustle. It comes from who we are, which is determined by our subconscious programs. By shifting these programs, we can achieve the success we desire, and in turn, create a positive impact for the next generation, where success, as opposed to struggle, becomes the NEW generational norm.

Erica Ferns is a transformational success coach, speaker, and leading expert in subconscious transformation. By blending brain-based science and business-boosting systems, she helps female CEOs break through their barriers. Through her signature program, Profit Pathways, and her proprietary methodology, The WEALTHY CEO Code, she’s provided coaching and consulting for a diverse range of entrepreneurs. Visit www.EricaFerns.com

