To fight partnership tax abuses, you need a Hamer

We’ve heard a lot of stories about the IRS hiring agents to show up at your door with guns. Presumably to take money from you?

The recent Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) approved $80 billion in new IRS funding over a 10-year period. IRS plans for this money are being worked out.

Agents coming to doors with guns is not part of the discussion. Improvements in IT and the need for a highly skilled group to challenge sophisticated taxpayers is being discussed.

The IRS audited 7,500 of approximately 3,800,000 partnership tax returns in the most recent year. Partnership returns are a key source of abuse by high-income taxpayers.

Partnerships have almost no third-party substantiation for income items. The partners are often the source of the reported data. These actions invite abuse. Partnerships have accepted the invitation.

Potential for abuse, and no one checking up. Seems a recipe for disaster. And just as important, unequal treatment of taxpayers. Do we really want to protect people abusing our laws?

Tax experts have said the IRS needs four things to combat this problem. First, IT experts who can track ownership of partnerships. Ownership is often clouded by layers of entities. Second, technology systems that facilitate the expert efforts to track partnership items. Third, forensic accounting experts who can help design and use systems to search for unusual items. Fourth, partnership tax experts who can identify abuses, write rules to curb those abuses, and, when necessary, fight the abusers in court.

No guns needed. No door-knocking involved. Three of the four items listed above require something the IRS may not have access to. Salaries.

Wait a minute, you say! What about the $80 billion? Agreed, that sounds like a lot. But hiring the IT/forensic/partnership tax experts mentioned above requires specific funds for specific people.

The top GS pay grade used for IRS employees begins at $117,518 annually and tops out at $152,771 for those with a minimum of 18 years of service.

The IRS does not need thousands of the experts identified above. But they need some. And none of those people are likely to work for the GS-level pay mentioned above. It simply isn’t in their league.

The problem is that the experts hired by the wealthy who use partnerships to abuse the system are paid within their own league. Instead of the guns we hear about, IRS is bringing sticks to a gun fight.

The famous criminal Clyde Barrow, of Bonnie and Clyde fame, always drove a Ford V8. This allowed him to outrun local law enforcement who had to drive their own cars.

Clyde also favored the Thompson Sub-Machine Gun and the Browning Automatic Rifle. He could easily outgun local law enforcement forced to use their own revolvers.

Legendary Texas Rangers Frank Hamer and Maney Gault, with information provided by the FBI and others, eventually tracked, cornered, and killed Bonnie and Clyde.

Hamer and Gault were no ordinary lawmen. And they used no ordinary guns in the inevitable shootout with the outlaws.

How can the IRS hire the IT/forensic/tax equivalents of Frank Hamer and Maney Gault? There is a critical pay authority provision that allows the federal government to pay higher salaries.

The salary cap is $272,100, the same pay that the vice president earns. A 2019 law allowed the IRS to hire no more than forty IT professionals under this authority.

The IRA once had provisions to extend critical pay authority beyond IT people and to provide direct-hire authority to IRS. Those provisions were removed before the final passage.

President Biden’s 2024 budget includes proposals to allow the IRS to use critical pay authority to hire 200 IT people and 300 experts to combat partnership tax abuses.

We are warned the IRS will go after those making less than $400,000 annually. I don’t think so, but I can say definitely not with critical pay level partnership tax experts.

We, we the US of A, are losing the battle with high-income people using partnerships to abuse the tax laws.

Even at vice-president pay, many experts will be taking a cut. But there may be a pool of experts who are both patriotic and sick of the abuses they see in their practices. Maybe a Frank Hamer tax guy?

James R. Hamill is the director of tax practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.