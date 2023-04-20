Business Briefcase: Promotions, new hires, awards

Promotion

Soozi Zamora has been promoted to food service director at Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque. Zamora has more than 20 years of industry experience. She joined Meals on Wheels in 2016 as kitchen manager. In her previous role, she helped to organize and develop tailored meals for those who are on limited nutritional intake. She holds a Nutrition License from the International Sports Science Association. Meals on Wheels of Albuquerque is a private 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation founded in 1972.

Amy Lavender has been promoted to vice president of development at Adelante. Lavender has been part of Adelante’s Development team for more than 12 years, and has more than 15 years of fundraising and development experience, including grant management, program development, event coordination, and community engagement. She has worked with national, local, and government funders to support Adelante, the Storehouse New Mexico and New Mexico AIDS Services. Her new position will include organization-wide decision-making as part of Adelante’s executive team. Adelante is a diverse nonprofit organization that supports people with disabilities, seniors and disadvantaged populations. The agency provides employment, residential services, day services, and volunteer opportunities for people with disabilities and seniors.

Welcome

Kerry Prine has been named chief operating officer at REDW LLC. Prine is the first COO in the firm’s 70-year history. In this new role Pine will drive performance, change management, resource management accountability, workflow efficiencies, and innovation while continuing to provide an extraordinary professional experience for REDW’s clients and team. Prine will divide his time among REDW’s Albuquerque, Oklahoma City and Phoenix offices. He brings 30 years of experience to the role, most notably working 16 years at Fidelity Investments in several leadership positions, including as senior vice president and vice president of operations. He also served as both chief operating officer and chief executive officer of Apeiron Zoh, a global leader in optimizing health, well-being, and performance through precision genomics and epigenetic science, and as executive adviser for Guidepoint Global Advisors, a multinational business and management consulting firm. He has also held leadership positions with Ceridian and Namely. Prine earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and graduated from the Executive Leadership Program at Babson College.

C. Ted Asbury has joined Robles, Rael & Anaya, P.C. as an associate. In his new role, Asbury will practice tort litigation, police misconduct and personal injury. Prior to joining Robles, Rael & Anaya, he worked in law enforcement. A retired Bernalillo County Sheriff’s detective, Asbury spent his time in law enforcement investigating felony and misdemeanor crimes, as well as preparing investigations for prosecution and providing courtroom testimony. He had assignments in Patrol, Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs, Traffic and DUI Investigation units. Additionally, he operated a consulting and investigations business, where he conducted extensive investigations for federal and state courts on both criminal and civil matters. Asbury graduated from the University of New Mexico with two bachelor’s degrees. He graduated with his Juris Doctor from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2021. He is admitted to the State Bar of New Mexico and the Federal Bar of the United States District Court of New Mexico.

John R. Engen has joined the New Mexico Consortium as chief executive officer. Engen is currently the James L. Waters Endowed Chair in Analytical Chemistry, a role he has held since 2019, and a professor of Chemistry & Chemical Biology at Northeastern University in Boston. He was an assistant professor of Chemistry, Biochemistry & Molecular Biology at The University of New Mexico. In 2001, he was a postdoctoral fellow at the Los Alamos National Laboratory. The NMC is a non-profit corporation formed by the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University and New Mexico Tech to facilitate research across the state, and specifically to facilitate research collaboration between educational institutions, industry, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Applause

Beth Caldarello has received the 2022 Realtor of the Year award from The Santa Fe Association of REALTORS. Caldarello is a broker with Coldwell Banker Mountain Properties, where she serves on the executive committee, as a certified global luxury broker, a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and as a member of the President’s Circle. Caldarello is currently serving as first vice president on the association’s board of directors, and as a member of the government affairs, multiple listing service and technology committees. She also serves as president of the Women’s Council of REALTORS® Santa Fe Chapter.

David Trujillo has been named the 2022 Livestock Inspector of the year. Prior to his position as District 21 Livestock Inspector with the New Mexico Livestock Board, he worked as a meat processor and manager in Hatch. The NMLB brought Trujillo on in 2001 as a meat inspector for the Meat Inspection Division, and after six years in that position was transferred to the Truth or Consequences area as a Livestock Inspector. Trujillo is recognized for his role in livestock evacuation and placement during the Black Fire, named New Mexico’s second largest wildfire burning over 300,000 acres.

ETC.

Mark Herman, chief executive officer of Dion’s, has joined Vistage New Mexico as a chair. Herman started working as a pizza-maker at Dion’s after graduating high-school. He has been CEO of Dion’s since 2013. Vistage New Mexico is a CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for small and midsize businesses.

FEMCITY ALBUQUERQUE will host its networking event luncheon for women of all ages and backgrounds 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Two Cranes Bistro and Brew 901 Rio Grande NW Suite A192m. This networking event is for FemCity members, but a free 30-day membership is available, and events are free for first-time attendees. To learn more or RSVP visit femcity.com/albuquerque. For questions email Terri Dean at Terri@femcity.com.

SCORE Albuquerque will host its workshop titled “Ask the Expert Q&A Marketing” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Local expert Diane Villegas, chief executive officer of Big Picture Marketing Strategies, will answer questions regarding marketing, branding, timing, social media, messaging and developing a plan. This workshop is free. Register at score.org/albuquerque/event/ask-expert-qa-marketing-4182023