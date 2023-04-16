There are ways to reduce effects of pollen blasts





Here comes April and my eyes start to itch. What is this all about?

You are right. Many individuals develop allergies in March and April every year (and many in other months of the year and some endure it all through the year). Allergies involve the eyes, nose, throat, lungs and the skin. The offending agent is primarily pollen (mostly juniper and cottonwood but others as well) and the winds help spread them far and wide. Spring catarrh has been the term used often for the allergies of the eyes. The allergies can range from a minor irritation to a significant involvement affecting normal daily life.

Allergy rates seem to be increasing every decade. The reason for this is not clear but some experts feel that as infections are decreasing (due to vaccines, better sanitation and hygiene), allergy rates are increasing. This trend is all over the world. Climate change is not helping. Clearly the pollen season is increasing in duration and spreading northward as the planet warms up. The pollen count and the antigen count on the pollen may also be increasing, resulting in more severe allergies.

Allergies affect almost 20-25% of the population. It often runs in families, but not necessarily. That means some member of the family could have eczema whereas another one could get spring catarrh and another asthma or nasal allergies.

So what can you do about it? I feel prevention is better than cure and we must try to avoid pollen as much as possible. Having said that, it may not be possible to prevent every exposure i.e. it may be hard to cut all the trees in the neighborhood or move to another state lock, stock and barrel!

Some suggestions to prevent allergies (or avoid allergens that trigger symptoms) by the experts include:

• Showering or bathing at the end of the day or when the child comes back from outside to reduce the allergen load on the clothes and hair and body

• Removing shoes outside to reduce the amount of pollen coming into the house

• Staying indoors when the grass is being mowed or avoiding playing in tall grass fields during the pollen season

• Looking for and removing any mold from the house

• Avoiding too much moisture in the house, for example from humidifiers, if dust mites are the triggers. Contrary to popular belief, dust mites love moisture. Dust mites are insects that thrive on human skin scales, which is found in beddings, rugs, upholstered furniture etc. Washing linens at high temperatures every one to two weeks is good idea. So is using allergen proof zip-up covers over mattresses and pillows.

• Getting professional help to remove pests from the home can be an important avenue to reduce allergens (cockroach feces, saliva and shedding’s have been implicated as important allergens in multiple studies).

• Being allergic to your pet can be distressing in more than one way. Experts recommend trying HEPA filters, frequent vacuuming and bathing the pet to help reduce the allergen and sometimes taking the hard choice to get the pet another happy home may be the answer.

• Viral infections including flu and Covid are triggers for asthma flares and getting protecting from these is a good idea.

• Avoiding tobacco or harsh chemicals and even perfumes may reduce allergy rates in children who are sensitive to them.

• Avoiding dust in the house – regular cleaning and vacuuming, keeping windows closed during a dust storm, avoiding rugs or carpets, stuffed toys.

• Using a ‘pollen’ app to help track the amount of pollen in the air in your geographical location.

So where to begin? Most experts would recommend testing to find out what exactly the child is allergic to if it is not obvious or if is more than trivial and short-lasting. There are different types of allergy testing and we will not discuss those here but you may want to check with your pediatrician.

Once the allergen has been identified, prevention is the key by way of allergen avoidance. If that is not possible, using antihistamines orally or locally and steroids orally or locally can help to control the symptoms well. Immunotherapy is being utilized extensively by allergists as preventive therapy (think of it like a small-dose vaccine given over a period of time).

No matter what, the joy of spring is here. Take action, avoid exposure to the specific allergens as much as possible, and talk to your doctor on how to remain well!

Pankaj Vohra is a Pediatric Gastroenterologist at UNM. Please send your questions to pvohra@salud.unm.edu.<br>