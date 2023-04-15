Native women entrepreneur group receives large grant from Comcast for new fund, apprenticeship program

An Albuquerque-based organization that invests in Native American women entrepreneurs is now the recipient of a big grant from one of the country’s largest media and technology companies.

Native Women Lead will receive $650,000 from Comcast Corp. for its new Matriarch Revolutionary Fund and Rematriating Economies Apprenticeship. The commitment from Comcast makes it the first donor for the fund, which will assist Indigenous women-owned businesses across the country.

For Native Women Lead — which had three funds in the past that has lent roughly $550,000 to 65 Indigenous women — the Matriarch Revolutionary Fund is the organization’s biggest and boldest one yet. The organization plans to raise $10 million for its newest fund and looks to aid 200 Native women-owned businesses with loans that range from $50,000 to $250,000.

“Most funds, you know, of course want to get paid back and they want to make a little bit of money off of it,” Jaime Gloshay, a co-founder and co-director of Native Women Lead, told the Journal. “But with (this fund), we want to see that these dollars are catalytic and ensure economic safety, mobility, advancement and empowerment of Indigenous women.”

Gloshay said this fund is structured in a way that keeps interest rates low — from 3% to 5% — and includes lenient repayment terms “to meet entrepreneurs where they’re at.” That’s because Indigenous women, about 70% of them, are “essentially bootstrapping, while being critically underpaid.”

She added that less than 1% of philanthropic dollars go to Indigenous women, creating an ecosystem that keeps these women from thriving as future business owners. That’s something Comcast is well aware of.

“Access to capital remains a significant barrier for women entrepreneurs, but is particularly challenging for Indigenous communities,” Dalila Wilson-Scott, executive vice president and chief diversity officer for Comcast Corp. and president of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, said in a statement.

The organization’s goal, of course, is to empower Native women business owners across a variety of industries. That means the organization, along with Comcast, will also partner on Native Women Lead’s Rematriating Economies Apprenticeship — aimed at supporting 10 Indigenous women with a five-month paid apprenticeship in fund management.

Both the fund, as well as the apprenticeship, are tied to a proposal Native Women Lead submitted to the Equality Can’t Wait Challenge supported by Melinda French Gates and MacKenzie Scott, among others. The proposal ultimately led to $10 million for Native Women Lead, money that has helped — and will continue to help — the organization in its efforts to promote and support Indigenous women entrepreneurs.

“That proposal … was like our foundation and then all the threads are the prongs of that,” Gloshay said. “That’s what you’re witnessing now.”