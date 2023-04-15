Pacific Rim hosts Dumpling Derby

Despite the windy weather visitors lined up at Pacific Rim Food Park for Dumpling Derby.

Participants could pay $5 to try a dumpling — a term loosely used to describe filling wrapped in dough, such as samosas and empanadas, in addition to the traditional dumpling — from each food truck. After visitors tried all the options, they could vote on which one they liked best.

The event also hosted a dumpling-making demonstration, where children could fill and wrap their own creation.

Pacific Rim Food Park, which open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, aims to continue adding more food trucks to the park and host more events in the coming months.