Pacific Rim hosts Dumpling Derby

Despite the windy weather visitors lined up at
Pacific Rim Food Park for Dumpling Derby.
Participants could pay $5 to try a dumpling — a term loosely used to describe filling wrapped in dough, such as samosas and empanadas, in addition to the traditional dumpling — from each food truck. After visitors tried all the options, they could vote on which one they liked best.
The event also hosted a dumpling-making demonstration, where children could fill and wrap their own creation.
Pacific Rim Food Park, which open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, aims to continue adding more food trucks to the park and host more
events in the coming months.
Clockwise, from left to right, Tikka Spice, Mobi Yaki, Cocina de Ana and Viet Flavor. Each restaurant had a sample dumpling — in this case a loosely used term to describe filling wrapped in dough — which visitors could try for $5 then vote on their favorite. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
