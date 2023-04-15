 Pacific Rim hosts Dumpling Derby - Albuquerque Journal

Pacific Rim hosts Dumpling Derby

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Despite the windy weather visitors lined up at Pacific Rim Food Park for Dumpling Derby.

Participants could pay $5 to try a dumpling — a term loosely used to describe filling wrapped in dough, such as samosas and empanadas, in addition to the traditional dumpling — from each food truck. After visitors tried all the options, they could vote on which one they liked best.

The event also hosted a dumpling-making demonstration, where children could fill and wrap their own creation.

Pacific Rim Food Park, which open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, aims to continue adding more food trucks to the park and host more events in the coming months.

Clockwise, from left to right, Tikka Spice, Mobi Yaki, Cocina de Ana and Viet Flavor. Each restaurant had a sample dumpling — in this case a loosely used term to describe filling wrapped in dough — which visitors could try for $5 then vote on their favorite. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Visitors line up at the Mobi Yaki and Tikka Spice food trucks at Pacific Rim Food Park, 6901 San Antonio NE, during the Dumpling Derby. Participants could pay $5 to try a dumpling. After the visitors tried an offering from each of the four food trucks, they could vote on which one they liked best. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Judy Chiang helps 2-year-old Darla Sloane put together a dumpling during a demonstration at the first-ever Dumpling Derby at Pacific Rim Food Park, 6901 San Antonio NE, on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Cynthia Bridges shapes a dumpling during a dumpling-making demonstration at the Dumpling Derby at Pacific Rim Food Park, 6901 San Antonio NE, on Saturday. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Judy Chiang helps Doug Sloane, 5, and Ruby Sloane, 6, put their homemade dumplings in the boiling water during a dumpling-making endeavor at Dumpling Derby at Pacific Rim Food Park. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Ruby Sloane, 6, poses with her homemade dumpling during Dumpling Derby at Pacific Rim Food Park on Saturday in Albuquerque. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal).
Cynthia Bridges shapes a dumpling during Dumpling Derby on Saturday at Pacific Rim Food Park in Albuquerque. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
Visitors line up at food trucks at Pacific Rim Food Park for the first Dumpling Derby. Participants could pay $5 to try a dumpling — a term loosely used to describe filling wrapped in dough, such as samosas and empanadas, in addition to the traditional dumpling — from each food truck. After visitors had tried all the dumpling options, they could vote on which one they liked best. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)
