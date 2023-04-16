 Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball's struggles continue - Albuquerque Journal

Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball’s struggles continue

By ABQJournal News Staff

Three errors in the final Colorado State at-bat by host New Mexico led to seven runs and pushed the Rams to a 10-1 run-rule win in five innings Saturday in Mountain West Conference softball.

Cleveland High alum Ashley Archuleta had two of the four hits for UNM (16-25, 3-10), which closes out the series with CSU (21-14, 7-7) on Sunday at noon at Lobo Softball Field. The last-place Lobos have lost seven straight by a combined 50-4 score.

  • In Stephenville, Texas, New Mexico State (18-19, 7-8 Western Athletic Conference) fell 8-7 in a rubber match to Tarleton (24-22, 8-7). NMSU returns to action Friday at home vs. UT Arlington.

MEN’S GOLF: In Phoenix, the Lobos didn’t finish the regular season on an upswing — they were last in the 12-tem field of the Thunderbird Collegiate, which concluded Saturday. (See scores here.) Their three-round 12-over total of 864 was 40 strokes behind winner and No. 5 Arizona State. Matthew Watkins’ 6-under 213 tied for seventh and led the Lobos, who next play in the MWC tournament beginning April 28 in Tucson.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: In San Jose, Calif., UNM (10-7, 3-5) fell 4-2 to Nevada 8-8, 3-5.

Home » From the newspaper » Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball’s struggles continue

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball's struggles continue
Featured Sports
Three errors in the final Colorado ... Three errors in the final Colorado State at-bat by host New Mexico led to seven runs and pushed the Rams to a 10-1 run-rule ...
2
Preps: Gilliam 1-hits Academy, homers in Valley's win
baseball
Alex Gilliam was his own best ... Alex Gilliam was his own best helper on Friday afternoon. Valley High School's senior left-han ...
3
Like Jackie Robinson, Becknell has weathered some storms
Featured Sports
They're clustered together. Photos, mismatching frames ... They're clustered together. Photos, mismatching frames and all, fill the edges of a corner in ...
4
Combat sports notes: Vannata preps in Denver for UFC ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Wednesday phone interview scheduled by ... A Wednesday phone interview scheduled by the UFC for the Journal with longtime Albuquerque MMA fight ...
5
Sports Speak Up! Reader is 'mystified' by the state ...
Featured Sports
WHAT'S UP WITH UNM softball and ... WHAT'S UP WITH UNM softball and baseball? The softball team just got hammered by cold weather team Boise State, 40-3 over a three game ...
6
New Mexico Tru: Phoenix prep star Washington signs with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Though he committed in February, Top-100 ... Though he committed in February, Top-100 shooting guard Tru Washington had to wait until this week to officially become a Lobo.
7
Isotopes are on a rare four-game winning streak
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: At El Paso 6:35 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: At El Paso 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Jeff Criswell (1-1, 4.76) vs. Chihuahuas LHP Drew Pomeranz (no record, ...
8
Sports Speak Up! On newest Lobo, the Isotopes' 20th ...
Featured Sports
WHILE I AM encouraged with the ... WHILE I AM encouraged with the incoming talent via the portal and HS recruits, my question is will it be enough to offset our ...
9
Mississippi State transfer adds size to Lobo basketball women
ABQnews Seeker
At 6-foot-5, she will be the ... At 6-foot-5, she will be the tallest Lobo since the 2016-17 season.