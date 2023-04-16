Spring sports roundup: Lobo softball’s struggles continue

Three errors in the final Colorado State at-bat by host New Mexico led to seven runs and pushed the Rams to a 10-1 run-rule win in five innings Saturday in Mountain West Conference softball.

Cleveland High alum Ashley Archuleta had two of the four hits for UNM (16-25, 3-10), which closes out the series with CSU (21-14, 7-7) on Sunday at noon at Lobo Softball Field. The last-place Lobos have lost seven straight by a combined 50-4 score.

In Stephenville, Texas, New Mexico State (18-19, 7-8 Western Athletic Conference) fell 8-7 in a rubber match to Tarleton (24-22, 8-7). NMSU returns to action Friday at home vs. UT Arlington.

MEN’S GOLF: In Phoenix, the Lobos didn’t finish the regular season on an upswing — they were last in the 12-tem field of the Thunderbird Collegiate, which concluded Saturday. (See scores here.) Their three-round 12-over total of 864 was 40 strokes behind winner and No. 5 Arizona State. Matthew Watkins’ 6-under 213 tied for seventh and led the Lobos, who next play in the MWC tournament beginning April 28 in Tucson.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: In San Jose, Calif., UNM (10-7, 3-5) fell 4-2 to Nevada 8-8, 3-5.