‘Strategy for survival’: Project Heart Start hosts free CPR, first aid training

A different kind of strategy took shape on the football field Saturday — with the goal of this one to save a life.

Or as exercise coordinator Shawn Gregory told participants in the Project Heart Start event: “It takes around 13 minutes for an ambulance to arrive in Albuquerque.”

In other words, you need to be ready.

Gregory, along with other certified trainers from the New Mexico Heart Institute Foundation’s Project Heart Start, gathered at the stadium to provide free cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for the community.

The event was aimed at teaching attendees four essential live-saving skills: Compression-only CPR; how to use an automated external defibrillator; how to save a choking victim; and how to recognize the signs of a heart attack.

“People come out of this at least with a strategy for survival if they’re confronted with a problem,” said Dr. Barry Ramo, a cardiologist and the founder of Project Heart Start.

University of New Mexico football and women’s soccer players received an early CPR lesson so they could, in turn, instruct participants throughout the clear, windy morning. Ramo said the athletes’ focus and ability to deal with changing events while keeping calm under pressure makes them ideal people to teach others.

Training dummies covered the turf as dozens of participants of all ages gathered in pods to learn the basics of providing CPR to cardiac arrest victims from the Lobos players.

Everything from the appropriate hand placement to providing 2½-inch deep compressions at a pace of 100 to 120 beats per minute is essential to aid someone experiencing a cardiac arrest, Gregory said.

Trainers used the BeeGees’ disco hit “Stayin’ Alive” as an example of an easy way to determine the right number of compressions per minute.

“Everything I saw I learned because I really didn’t know anything about that and it’s simple enough to where it should be easy to remember,” attendee Stuart Erenberg said. “It’s important because of how many people like me didn’t know anything before this.”

Lobos players showed participants how to use an automated external defibrillator after chest compressions have been properly administrated. Players also demonstrated how to correctly identify and aid a choking victim, letting participants perform the process themselves through a special vest designed to simulate a choking scenario.

The UNM Athletics Department got in touch with Ramo to make the training sessions possible after the sudden collapse of National Football League player Damar Hamlin in January made national news, the doctor said.

Ramo and many other organizations in the state felt the need to educate the community about the subject following the incident, he said. Saturday’s event was made possible through their collaboration and the help of media partners Cumulus Radio, KOAT-TV and the Journal.

More than 130,000 people have been trained in “how to save a life” by Project Heart Start since its creation 12 years ago, Ramo said.