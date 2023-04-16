 ‘Strategy for survival’: Project Heart Start hosts free CPR, first aid training - Albuquerque Journal

‘Strategy for survival’: Project Heart Start hosts free CPR, first aid training

By Raul Flores/For the Journal

UNM football player Mihalis Santorineos, a linebacker, demonstrates CPR to others on the football field Saturday, April 15. Santorineos and other UNM athletes had just taken the first of four CPR classes at the stadium and taught the life-saving training to others. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A different kind of strategy took shape on the football field Saturday — with the goal of this one to save a life.

Or as exercise coordinator Shawn Gregory told participants in the Project Heart Start event: “It takes around 13 minutes for an ambulance to arrive in Albuquerque.”

In other words, you need to be ready.

Gregory, along with other certified trainers from the New Mexico Heart Institute Foundation’s Project Heart Start, gathered at the stadium to provide free cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for the community.

The event was aimed at teaching attendees four essential live-saving skills: Compression-only CPR; how to use an automated external defibrillator; how to save a choking victim; and how to recognize the signs of a heart attack.

“People come out of this at least with a strategy for survival if they’re confronted with a problem,” said Dr. Barry Ramo, a cardiologist and the founder of Project Heart Start.

More than 400 people turned out over three session on Saturday for the Project Heart Start event. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

University of New Mexico football and women’s soccer players received an early CPR lesson so they could, in turn, instruct participants throughout the clear, windy morning. Ramo said the athletes’ focus and ability to deal with changing events while keeping calm under pressure makes them ideal people to teach others.

Training dummies covered the turf as dozens of participants of all ages gathered in pods to learn the basics of providing CPR to cardiac arrest victims from the Lobos players.

Everything from the appropriate hand placement to providing 2½-inch deep compressions at a pace of 100 to 120 beats per minute is essential to aid someone experiencing a cardiac arrest, Gregory said.

Trainers used the BeeGees’ disco hit “Stayin’ Alive” as an example of an easy way to determine the right number of compressions per minute.

“Everything I saw I learned because I really didn’t know anything about that and it’s simple enough to where it should be easy to remember,” attendee Stuart Erenberg said. “It’s important because of how many people like me didn’t know anything before this.”

Lobos players showed participants how to use an automated external defibrillator after chest compressions have been properly administrated. Players also demonstrated how to correctly identify and aid a choking victim, letting participants perform the process themselves through a special vest designed to simulate a choking scenario.

UNM student Legna Nava and others take a CPR class on the University Stadium field Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The UNM Athletics Department got in touch with Ramo to make the training sessions possible after the sudden collapse of National Football League player Damar Hamlin in January made national news, the doctor said.

Ramo and many other organizations in the state felt the need to educate the community about the subject following the incident, he said. Saturday’s event was made possible through their collaboration and the help of media partners Cumulus Radio, KOAT-TV and the Journal.

More than 130,000 people have been trained in “how to save a life” by Project Heart Start since its creation 12 years ago, Ramo said.

Tips from Project Heart Start
Heart attack
warning signs:
■ Chest, arm or jaw discomfort with exertion
■ Indigestion when you’ve never had it
■ Profound fatigue even after a good night’s sleep
■ Sudden breathlessness with little exertion
■ Profuse sweating when not exercisingWhen someone
collapses in front of you:
■ If unresponsive, shake them very hard
■ Direct bystanders to call 911 and seek an AED, automated external defibrillator
■ 911 operator will walk you through CPR
■ Compress center of chest hard and fast to beat of “Stayin’ Alive”
■ Use AED: unzip case and let it guide you
■ Go to projectheartstartnm.org and watch the CPR video

Seven Steps for
a healthy heart
■ Quit smoking and don’t vape
■ Eat a Mediterranean diet
■ Aerobic exercise:
30 minutes 5/week
■ Strength training:
20 minutes 2/week
■ Control blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar
■ Avoid loneliness, join a group

