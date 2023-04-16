On Jackie Robinson Day honoree Becknell and rebuilding the Lobo hoops roster

CONGRATULATIONS, Rev. Dr. Charles Becknell Jr! You deserve a million awards. Love your sermons!

— CP

ANOTHER SMALL, pesky band of anti-baseball people had an organization called “Three Strikes and Yer Out.” However, the Backin’ Baseball group counter-punched with advertising, flyers and on-site appearances. The Isotopes ownership has done good things but dropped the ball in 2003, as previous Mayor Jim Baca should have been afforded the first pitch and everyone from the Backin’ Baseball group should have been invited for Opening Night. After all, they succeeded in returning baseball to Albuquerque and providing seasonal jobs along with high paying year-round front office jobs. Still awaiting a 10 cent beer night promotion.

— Forever a Duke

I’M LOOKING forward to Coach Pitino building a roster that has a rotation that plays 8 or 9 deep. It was obvious during March Madness that the better teams had the ability to have a deep bench. One can only speculate that doing this would help retain players and possibly minimize losses to the transfer portal.

— Eric L, Albuquerque

I’LL BET WHEN the (Lobos were) 14-0, Allick and Jenkins weren’t thinking of leaving.

— Ken in Tijeras