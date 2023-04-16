For these prep baseball, softball teams, a Saturday of sweeping progress

The La Cueva baseball team, in its quest for a District 2-5A baseball championship, took a big step forward in that direction.

Two big steps, actually.

It was a productive Saturday for the Rio Grande Ravens, too.

With the regular season ending in two weeks, the Bears and Rio Grande both swept important doubleheaders at home; La Cueva won 4-3 and 10-0 over Sandia, while the Ravens posted 20-6 and 10-2 victories over Albuquerque High in District 5-5A.

La Cueva’s two wins put the Bears (17-4, 6-0) two games ahead of the now second-place Matadors (13-8, 4-2) in 2-5A, with La Cueva holding the tiebreaking edge should it come to that.

“The last several years, it’s come down to this doubleheader between us two, and this puts us in the driver’s seat,” Bears coach Gerard Pineda said.

All of the scoring in Game 1 came relatively early. La Cueva’s three second-inning runs were matched by three top-of-the-third runs from Sandia.

In the bottom of the third, Braiden Reynolds scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and La Cueva starter Brandon Kosel (6-0) – along with reliever Jackson Kay, who earned the save – made that slim lead stand up.

In Game 2, it was the Jacksons doing the damage. Jackson Kay had a two-RBI single, Jackson Meng hit a two-run double, and Jackson Hix scored two runs with a single.

This all occurred in the first inning, when La Cueva scored all 10 of its runs as the Bears sent 14 batters to the plate.

Reynolds (5-2) went the distance in Game 2 for the Bears, giving up just three hits with his extremely unorthodox delivery, which is inspired by Clayton Kershaw and also, Reynolds said, Johnny Cueto.

“Basically (I just want to) keep them off balance, that’s been my (goal),” said Reynolds, a sophomore right-hander. “That’s the best way to get them out.”

La Cueva sophomore RHP Braiden Reynolds (who really is quite fun to watch) after the Bears swept Sandia on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0Ob0RTNXj3 — James Yodice (@JamesDYodice) April 16, 2023

Saturday dawned with a three-way tie for first place in 5-5A between Rio Grande, Los Lunas and Albuquerque High.

The Ravens and Tigers got through the weekend unscathed ahead of their doubleheader next Saturday in Los Lunas.

At Rio Grande, the Ravens (14-6, 6-0 in 5-5A) scored a season-high 20 runs in the opener, and it was the eighth time this season that Rio Grande has scored at least 14 runs in a game.

Twelve of the 20 runs came in a marathon second inning against the Bulldogs (11-9, 4-2).

Leon Cereceres had already staked Rio Grande to a 2-1 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run to right. He and his teammates feasted in the second inning.

Ominously for AHS, two hit batsman with the bases loaded scored early runs in the rally for a 5-1 lead.

Julian Jaramillo scored two runs on a single to center moments later for an 8-1 lead. Several batters later, Lane Shrader knocked in two more with a two-RBI single to center of his own, and the lead, now 11-1, was still growing.

Cereceres followed Shrader with a slow-rolling two-RBI single to right and a 13-1 bulge. A third run on that play scored on an error.

“We were all just seeing the ball good today,” said Cereceres, Rio Grande’s veteran senior center fielder. “We’re a young lineup but the reason we’re doing good hitting is that’s literally all we do.”

Isaiah Gutierrez pitched four innings for the Ravens in Game 1. Sophomore Sebastian Chavez threw a complete game in Game 2, and he also was a key contributor at the plate.

Chavez hit a two-run single during a five-run outburst in the fourth inning, an at-bat that began with the teams tied 2-2. The first six Ravens reached safely with a hit to open the rally.

Chavez added an RBI triple in the fifth inning.

“Offensively,” Rio Grande coach Orlando Griego said, “we’ve been pretty good all year.”

Los Lunas (14-7, 6-0) won two games against Capital on Friday, 10-1 and 17-0.

Softball

There were four teams tied atop District 2-5A when the weekend began. That number is now three.

La Cueva dominated visiting Sandia 18-8 and 10-0 in a pair of five-inning games Saturday, while Piedra Vista won two at West Mesa, 4-1 and 19-0. Farmington won identical 17-7 decisions Friday over Eldorado.

The Bears (18-3), Panthers (19-3) and Scorpions (17-5) are each 5-1 in league play, and all have four district games remaining. Farmington visits La Cueva next Saturday for two games starting at noon.

For La Cueva in Game 1, Genesis Jaramillo was 4-for-5 with three RBIs, Toni Lucero was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, and Addisen Byers had three hits and three RBIs. Those three also combined to score 10 runs.

Junior Hannah Hunt pitched a four-hit shutout in the second game for La Cueva. Kate Hella homered for the Bears, and Liliana Montoya drove in two runs.

• In District 5-5A, first-place Albuquerque High (20-5, 6-0) swept a pair of games from visiting Rio Grande, 20-5 and 12-0. The Bulldogs own a two-game lead over three teams – Capital, Los Lunas and Manzano – with four district games left.

Jazmyn Griego hit two more home runs for AHS on Saturday in its sweep, one in each game and has 18 on the season. That is one off the state record, which is now held by three players after Cibola’s Jalyn Montes hit two on Friday against Volcano Vista, giving her 19 this year. Val Swedberg of Cibola (2010) and Brianna Gallegos of Rio Rancho (2019) also sit atop that record list.