 Pet care: A dog's boundaries deserve respect - Albuquerque Journal

Pet care: A dog’s boundaries deserve respect

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Last in a series.

When a dog feels trapped there’s an adrenaline surge that can trigger fight or flight, and maybe a bite. Avoid the whole debacle. Let dogs who aren’t happy with guests hang out some other place. Their boundaries should be respected, just like everybody else’s.

I was a fortunate 4 year old; Buster the Boston terrier could have inflicted a severe facial injury. The resulting abrasion bled slightly, which of course caused great parental alarm. I could have gotten rabies or tetanus or been permanently disfigured! Instead there was a lesson: compassion for a small dog who did not speak a human language. As I invaded his under-the-card-table hideout he could have tried to run past me but panic flooded his prefrontal cortex – the cognitive, decision making part of his brain. The little guy just freaked out. It was not his fault.

Children can set a dog up to succeed by teaching them a game they will both enjoy. The four-legged subordinate will be delighted to earn food and, if everybody’s calm, a bit of petting. A budding dog trainer can be the boss of somebody.

Adult and child will each wear personal treat bags. Yours will be well-stocked with bits of cheese or hot dog but the kiddo’s should hold only one snack at-a-time. Stick a couple of pieces of duct tape on the floor where those pint-sized feet will park and then have the dog sit eight to 10 feet in front. Standing hip-to-hip with your protégé, hold a treat and say, “Buster, Come!” Following this demonstration of canine obedience, return that pupster to his place and give your student teacher her moment in the limelight. It’s OK if the payoff takes a few tries; patience is another valuable lesson.

Buster the Boston did OK in the end. His family kept him out of the reach of children during our visits. But even dogs who’ve never met a stranger should be carefully supervised with youngsters. You can imbue little ones with valuable life lessons: Respect personal space, let sleeping dogs lie, and don’t steal their food.

⋄ For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups by Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week he shares a blog and a video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

