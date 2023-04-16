Anthropology professor finds similar human impacts on environment in pandemic and European colonization

Remember three years back when COVID-19 shut down our world and changed the way we lived, exiling us from our workplaces to shelter in homes stockpiled with canned food, bottled water and toilet paper?

It was devastating to businesses, livelihoods and hopes we had for our futures.

But there were other effects as well. Air pollution decreased because we were not driving our vehicles as much. And because we were not driving as much, fewer animals were killed by cars and trucks. And since human activity was curtailed, animal activity expanded. Creatures that usually kept to the foothills or the bosque were suddenly poking around in backyards.

Emily Lena Jones, associate professor of anthropology at the University of New Mexico, sees a parallel between those early pandemic days and the European colonization of the Americas. Both impacted the environment by altering human behavior.

Jones, 48, studies archaeological animal remains to determine how the interaction of humans and animals affect the environment. She noticed that animals and plants flourished after the arrival of Europeans in what is now New Mexico.

“Prior to colonization, there were less large, wild animals on the landscape,” Jones said.

But why?

‘This was strange’

Jacob L. Fisher, an anthropology professor at California State University, Sacramento, had discovered the same thing in his California studies as Jones had uncovered with her work in New Mexico.

“We were both finding a ton of larger game animals like elk, deer, bighorn sheep and pronghorn antelope in these assemblages (groups of artifacts) that date to after the arrival of Europeans in North America,” Jones said. “This was strange because in assemblages for earlier time periods, such animals are rare.”

What Jones and Fisher hypothesized is that diseases such as measles and smallpox, introduced by Europeans, decreased Indigenous populations and that reduced the number of people out hunting these large animals.

It makes sense that fewer hunters equals more animals. But working together, Jones and Fisher found evidence that suggests there was more to this picture than measles and smallpox.

“We see likely results from multiple causes tied to colonization,” Jones said. “Introduced disease, yes, but also genocide, forced labor and the introduction of new animals (cattle and sheep).”

Seeking data from other regions in the Americas, Jones and Fisher contacted researchers from Argentina to Canada, Texas to Wyoming, Harvard to the Smithsonian Institute.

The result is “Questioning Rebound: People and Environmental Change in the Protohistoric and Early Historic Americas” (University of Utah Press, 2023).

Jones and Fisher edited the book and are also among its 17 contributors.

They note in the introduction that while the book’s chapters differ in their approach, all identify environmental changes that happened about the time of expanding European colonization.

Changing course

Jones was born in Costa Rica while her father was working with the Peace Corps in that country. She grew up in Philadelphia and Connecticut and enrolled at Vassar College in 1992 as a theater and English literature major. She had dreams at the time of being an actor, or, failing that, a teacher of literature.

Her life changed course when she took a class on the archaeology of Egypt, taught by Walter A. Fairservis, an authority on the rise and fall of ancient civilizations.

Fairservis had earned a reputation as a finder and explorer of lost cities, and Jones was enthralled by his tales of fieldwork in exotic places. Before she completed that class, she had decided to become an anthropology major.

Jones has an undergraduate degree in anthropology from Vassar, a master’s and doctorate in anthropology from the University of Washington and is in her 11th year as a UNM faculty member.

She has pursued anthropological projects in Spain and France as well as in this country, but she follows animal bones wherever she is. Part of her work related to the effects of European colonization has put her on the trail of horses in this country.

“That involves tracking down horse remains in museums in Kansas, Wyoming, Idaho, UNM’s Maxwell Museum, all over the West,” Jones said. “It’s a slow-going project because some museums are resistant to dating remains because it is destructive. Bones are pulverized for radiocarbon dating. You don’t get them back.”

Making tracks

Prehistoric horses went extinct in the Americas, but the Spanish reintroduced the animal to the New World. Research by Jones and others show that horses spread to Indigenous communities rapidly.

“Horses spread north and west far more quickly than formerly believed,” Jones said. “They got to places before the Spanish arrived in those areas. Did they escape and go feral? Or maybe they got there through Indigenous trading networks, Indigenous people who did not have contact with the Spanish trading with Indigenous people who had made contact.”

Indications are that Indigenous cultures had adopted horses into their culture before the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. Jones said that in the 1990s, a construction project uncovered a circa 1650 Indigenous horse burial in Blacks Fork, Wyoming.

“That’s way in advance of when horses should have been there,” Jones said. Pre-Revolt horse remains have also been discovered at Paa-ko Pueblo, an ancestral pueblo at the eastern base of the Sandia Mountains. Jones has studied materials excavated at Isleta Pueblo but found no evidence of horses there prior to 1680.

“We did find a snapping turtle at Isleta, which was pretty exciting,” she said. “It was in the 17th-century deposits, so (the turtles) must have been living there then.”

Less sexy

These days, Jones does most of her work in a lab, analyzing materials that have been previously excavated. It’s doesn’t sound as romantic as crawling around in ancient tombs with Indiana Jones or archaeologists such as Fairservis.

“It’s less sexy,” Jones said. “You can’t sell people on it as easily. But I also love being in the lab. It’s still exciting. There’s still discovery.”