Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority begin a historic partnership to bring renewable power to reservation

A massive amount of new solar and wind generation could soon be scattered across the Navajo Nation through a just-formed partnership between Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority.

Avangrid and the NTUA signed a memorandum of understanding last week to jointly explore opportunities for developing up to a gigawatt of solar, wind and back-up battery storage on the reservation. Once built, that would constitute enough generation to supply clean energy to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, both on the reservation, and in regional markets through export to surrounding states, according to Avangrid and NTUA officials.

The partnership reflects a mutual commitment to advancing renewable development, said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. It will also create hundreds of jobs for Navajo workers, while providing a new, sustainable stream of revenue for the tribal government.

“NTUA Generation has been working diligently to explore renewable energy development opportunities on the Navajo Nation with the promise of new jobs and clean green energy,” Haase said in a statement. “We do believe the partnership we have with Avangrid will advance clean energy development on the Navajo Nation and will help provide benefits to the communities served by NTUA. We look forward to the progress this partnership will bring.”

It’s unclear where and when projects will be built, but one of the first beneficiaries could be the Nenahnezad Chapter House located next to the coal-fired Four Corners Generating Station, about midway between Farmington and Shiprock, said NTUA Deputy General Manager for Generation Arash Moalemi.

That community and other nearby chapter houses face substantial hardship from the closure of coal plants and mines in the Four Corners Area, which is eliminating thousands of good-paying jobs that up until recently provided long-term economic stability for Navajo communities.

“We’re exploring the opportunity to develop a solar facility with Avangrid at the Nenahnezad Chapter House,” Moalemi told the Journal. “We want to pursue new economic development opportunities on lands there previously used for coal mining, and we want to create jobs in that area.”

Separate from Avangrid-PNM merger

Avangrid, which is seeking to acquire Public Service Co. of New Mexico, began discussing reservation-based renewable development with Navajo officials in 2021 as state Public Regulation Commission hearings were underway on the proposed Avangrid-PNM merger.

The previous, five-member elected commission rejected the merger deal in December 2021, but that decision could soon be revisited by the newly appointed, three-member PRC that took office in January. Avangrid and PNM appealed the previous PRC decision last year at the Supreme Court, and now the new PRC has joined the two utilities in a request for the court to dismiss that appeal and remand the case to the new commission for a rehearing and reconsideration.

During the 2021 PRC hearings, Avangrid had already promised to build at least 200 megawatts of renewable generation on the Navajo Nation as part of a broad set of commitments the company made with local community and environmental organizations to gain support for the merger. It also promised to invest $12.5 million in economic development projects in the Four Corners Area that would benefit the Navajo Nation as well.

But Avangrid’s new agreement with NTUA is independent from those merger-related commitments, and the newly inked partnership will move forward regardless of whether the PRC eventually approves the merger, said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra.

“We are thrilled to announce this collaboration with the NTUA, which allows us to join efforts to study and develop green energy projects with the potential of bringing important benefits to the region,” Azagra said in a statement. “Partnerships like these reflect our steadfast commitment to making meaningful, positive impact in the lives of the families in the communities where we are present.”

Avangrid and NTUA continued studying the prospect for future joint renewable energy development projects even after the PRC rejected the merger, culminating in last week’s memorandum of understanding, Azagra said.

“From the moment I first met with Navajo Nation officials, I told them they have large and unique natural resources for wind, solar and other renewables that they can develop and benefit from,” Azagra told the Journal. “They have all the needed natural resources, but not the capital and industry partners to take it to a new level, so we raised the possibility of doing something big with them.”

Ongoing development studies over the past year allowed Avangrid to identify doable projects.

“We looked at the opportunities and then we came back with a proposal about the possibilities we’ve been analyzing,” Azagra said. “We’re now comfortable about pursuing approximately 1 GW of solar, wind and battery storage on the Navajo Nation. … Now we’re looking at the feasibility of specific projects, including transmission.”

Development efforts could rapidly advance.

“It will probably move very fast,” Azagra said. “We’ll meet over the coming months to finalize our analysis and start moving forward.”

In fact, while the partners are committed to an initial target of 1 GW of new clean energy, a lot more renewables could be developed over time, including potential projects to produce clean green hydrogen, Azagra said.

Broad tribal benefits

The partnership could bring a wide variety of benefits to the reservation, including a new, sustainable stream of revenue for NTUA that it can pump back into ongoing tribal electric development, said the NTUA's Arash Moalemi.

All projects built through the partnership would be joint ventures, with NTUA maintaining at least 51% majority ownership to retain tribal sovereignty and control.

“Revenue from these projects will go back to the utility to connect more homes to the grid to power them up,” Moalemi told the Journal.

That’s critical on the sprawling Navajo Nation, where some 13,500 homes currently have no electricity, said NTUA spokeswoman Deenise Becenti.

NTUA manages an annual “mutual aid” program in partnership with the American Public Power Association and individual utilities like PNM and Arizona Public Service, which send teams of line workers from 15 different states to the reservation each year to help connect homes without electricity. The program, dubbed Light Up Navajo, has helped connect about 700 homes since it launched in 2019, with another 300 families expected to get connected from April-June this year, Becenti said.

“The funding from future renewable energy projects will provide more support for Light Up Navajo,” Becenti told the Journal.

Renewable development will also help keep rates down for NTUA’s 42,000 Navajo customers.

“These projects help us continue to stabilize rates,” Becenti said. “We haven’t had a rate increase in 15 years.”

NTUA has itself pursued solar development in recent years, leading to two solar farms that came online in 2017 and 2019 on the Arizona side of the Navajo Nation for a total of 55 MW of renewable generation. And NTUA’s latest project – the 70 MW Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm in Utah – just came online in March, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for May.

That project – which could generate about $21 million in revenue over the 25-year life of the facility – employed up to 300 people during construction.

That’s another critical benefit of forthcoming renewable projects on the reservation, which suffers from chronic unemployment.

Shutdown of coal-fired power plants and coal mines in recent years in Arizona and New Mexico – including closure of the San Juan Generating Station and San Juan Mine near Farmington last year, plus the looming closure of the Four Corners Generating Station in coming years – have greatly exacerbated tribal unemployment.

“The San Juan shutdown and the expected closure of Four Corners are really depleting job opportunities here,” Moalemi told the Journal. “We won’t replace all those jobs, but the renewable projects we’re developing will help create more opportunities for Navajo Nation workers.”

Navajo employees occupy about 95% of the jobs offered on renewable projects, Moalemi said.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren praised the Avangrid-NTUA partnership for the benefits it will bring.

“The Navajo Nation appreciates Avangrid and (NTUA’s) efforts in the clean energy generation space,” Nygren said in a statement. “As a wholly owned entity of the Navajo Nation, the utility’s tenacity and development of partnerships shows what can be accomplished.”

New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich called the new Avangrid-NTUA partnership “transformative.”

“Avangrid and the Navajo Nation’s commitment to explore opportunities together to build clean energy projects will create new revenue streams and lower energy costs,” Heinrich said in a statement. “I hope to see many more innovative partnerships in the coming months and years.”