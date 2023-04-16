 Tatis' taters are too much for Isotopes yet again - Albuquerque Journal

Tatis’ taters are too much for Isotopes yet again

By ABQJournal News Staff

‘TOPES SUNDAY: At El Paso

12:05 p.m., 610 AM/

95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Noah Davis (0-0, 4.50) vs. Chihuahuas RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 13.50)

SATURDAY: Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-5 with two more home runs as host El Paso defeated Albuquerque 8-5. Tatis is with the Chihuahuas on rehab assignment near the end of his 80-game major league suspension for steroids. He slammed three home runs on Thursday night in a win over the Isotopes and sat out Friday, an Albuquerque win. Coco Montes had two of the nine Isotopes hits, including a two-run homer, in Saturday’s defeat.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma City, 6:35 p.m.

 

Box score: El Paso 8, Albuquerque 5

Pacific Coast League Standings

