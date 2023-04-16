 Fit to be tied? United sees draw with San Diego as step forward - Albuquerque Journal

Fit to be tied? United sees draw with San Diego as step forward

By Ken Sickenger/Journal Staff Writer

Draws have become a common part of the landscape for New Mexico United in recent seasons.
Still, some feel a bit more satisfying than others.
United coach Zach Prince and his players were not entirely pleased after Saturday night’s 1-1 draw with San Diego Loyal at Isotopes Park, but they did see plenty of upside.
Here are a few of their postgame comments:

 

Austin Yearwood: “We always want three points but when we display our identity and play to our standard, it’s easier to live with that and move forward from it. I feel like we did that tonight, unlike last week at Monterey Bay where we took a step back.”

 

Kalen Ryden on playing to a fourth straight draw with San Diego: “I didn’t actually realize that we had drawn all four and nobody’s won. I can’t say why it’s like that except that San Diego’s a good team and it’s always a battle. It just seems to work out that way.”

 

Ryden on Saturday’s announced crowd of 11,233: “Our fan base, it’s hard to keep finding words for it. Incredible. Isotopes Park is special, the best place to play in the league.”

 

Prince on Saturday’s performance: “I thought we came out super aggressive. Really happy to see Sam (Hamilton) come out and get a goal, responding after last week when he had a giveaway and was really disappointed with himself. I love seeing that resilience and overall, as a team, I thought we were really dangerous. We bounced back from a match at Monterey Bay where we really had some lapses that just can’t happen.”

 

Note: United midfielder Chris Wehan missed Saturday’s match with what Prince called a “nagging lower body injury.” Wehan will have tests next week to pinpoint the injury and its severity.
