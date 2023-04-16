 Parties allege PRC violated Open Meetings Act - Albuquerque Journal

Parties allege PRC violated Open Meetings Act

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Foundation for Open Government says the state Public Regulation Commission violated the Open Meetings Act in recent decisions regarding Public Service Co. of New Mexico and Avangrid Inc.’s proposed merger.

In an April 7 letter to the state Supreme Court, FOG alleges that a PRC decision in March to support PNM and Avangrid in a joint motion asking the court to remand the merger case back to the commission was taken “illegally” behind closed doors, rather than in a required open public meeting.

The PRC, PNM and Avangrid, however, say the issue concerns pending litigation that’s protected by attorney-client privilege, allowing commissioners to discuss the merger case and decide on actions in private with their lawyers.

In their March motion, the three parties asked the court to dismiss an appeal that PNM and Avangrid filed last year against a December 2021 decision by the previous, five-member elected commission to reject their merger proposal. They also requested that the court remand the case back to the newly-appointed, three-member commission – which took office in January – for a “rehearing” and “reconsideration” of the merger.

But FOG contends the PRC’s decision to join that motion constitutes a “policy decision” that’s not protected by attorney-client privilege.

“Here the PRC went beyond discussions and decisions about pending litigation strategy to make the very significant policy decision to reconsider its previous decision rejecting the purchase of PNM by Avangrid,” FOG wrote in its letter to the court. “This decision to reconsider is not within the limited exception for attorney-client litigation strategy but is an important decision affecting electricity for many New Mexicans about which there is substantial public interest and controversy and for which there was neither notice to the public nor a discussion and vote taken at a public meeting as mandated by the (Open Meetings Act).”

The act does allow commissioners to discuss litigation in private with their lawyers, but any decision, or “action,” arising from those discussions can’t be made in private, said FOG Executive Director Melanie Majors.

“The decision to move forward (on the motion) is an ‘action’ that must be made in public,” Majors told the Journal. “The commissioners must vote on it in an open meeting.”

FOG’s letter supports an April 4 motion to the Supreme Court made by New Energy Economy, which opposes the merger, claiming that the PRC’s meeting violations “nullify” the joint motion with PNM and Avangrid.

In their response to the court, PNM and Avangrid cited two previous cases involving the Luna County Commission and the State Investment Council where the Court of Appeals upheld the right of those government agencies to make litigation-related decisions.

“The long-standing legal authority in New Mexico demonstrates that the commission acted in compliance with the Open Meetings Act,” the parties wrote in their response. “(The two previous cases) confirm that the commission is empowered … to make decisions about pending litigation in which the commission is a party in closed, private meetings.”

The PRC cited those same cases in an email to the Journal.

“The PRC is committed to transparency and accountability and we take seriously our responsibilities under the Open Meetings Act,” PRC spokesman Patrick J. Rodriguez told the Journal in the email. “The commission is not required to take public votes on litigation decisions, including whether to file the motion with the New Mexico Supreme Court.”

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office could take action on the alleged violations independently from the Supreme Court. But as of Thursday, no complaint had been filed with that office, Attorney General spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said in an email to the Journal.

It’s unclear when the Supreme Court will rule on the joint motion to remand the merger case, since there is no statutory deadline for a decision. But Avangrid and PNM Resources, PNM’s parent firm, both agreed on Wednesday to extend their merger agreement – which was scheduled to expire this month – by three more months.

“PNM Resources and Avangrid both agreed to exercise the three-month extension provision in the existing merger agreement,” PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval told the Journal. “The extension runs until July 20. We are hopeful that the court will allow the merger to go back to the PRC for review.”

