Firefighters responding to a brush fire found a dead body in southeast Albuquerque, according to a police news release.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue was called to the 600 block of Yale SE, police said at about noon on Sunday, because some brushes that were on fire. Firefighters found a dead body and Albuquerque Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death, according to the release.

Police didn’t release any additional information about the case on Sunday.