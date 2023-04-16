 BSCO: Deputy shoots and kills man during welfare check - Albuquerque Journal

BSCO: Deputy shoots and kills man during welfare check

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

At least one Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man while doing a welfare check in southwest Albuquerque on Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the office.

Jayme Fuller Gonzales, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies were called to the 2300 block of Griffin SW to check on a person at about 9:50 a.m.

The man was suicidal and had a knife, according to a news release the BCSO issued Sunday afternoon.

“A confrontation ensued and at least one deputy fired their duty weapon, resulting in the death of that individual,” Fuller Gonzales said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately identify the man who was killed on Sunday. Fuller Gonzales said the Sunday afternoon that the sheriff’s office was working to notify the man’s family.

The shooting will be investigated by a task force made up of officials with the BCSO, Albuquerque police, New Mexico State Police and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office..

Home » ABQnews Seeker » BSCO: Deputy shoots and kills man during welfare check

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Abortion pill access in New Mexico: After a cascade ...
ABQnews Seeker
Providers are pledging to continue abortion ... Providers are pledging to continue abortion care regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on mifepristone, the medication most commonly used for abortions.
2
A new place to Whet your appetite
ABQnews Seeker
Dominic Valenzuela describes Whet 1324's cuisine ... Dominic Valenzuela describes Whet 1324's cuisine as "chef-inspired street food" made with high quality meats and locally-sourced produce.
3
For these prep baseball, softball teams, a Saturday of ...
ABQnews Seeker
With the regular season ending in ... With the regular season ending in two weeks, La Cueva and Rio Grande baseball both swept important doubleheaders at home.
4
Avangrid and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority begin a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The partnership reflects a mutual commitment ... The partnership reflects a mutual commitment to advancing renewable development, said NTUA General Manager Walter Haase. It will also create hundreds of jobs for ...
5
‘Strategy for survival’: Project Heart Start hosts free CPR, ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM athletes, certified trainers, hundreds of ... UNM athletes, certified trainers, hundreds of community members come together for the event at University Stadium
6
Anthropology professor finds similar human impacts on environment in ...
ABQnews Seeker
For associate professor Emily Lena Jones, ... For associate professor Emily Lena Jones, the story of humans and animals in the Americas is written all in the bones
7
Pacific Rim hosts Dumpling Derby
ABQnews Seeker
Visitors lined up at the food ... Visitors lined up at the food park for the first-ever event
8
Loyal, United draw 1-1 in New Mexico's home opener
ABQnews Seeker
Before an announced 11,233, New Mexico ... Before an announced 11,233, New Mexico United battled San Diego Loyal SC, and the two clubs did what they always do -- play to ...
9
New Mexico film incentive spending could surge under changes ...
ABQnews Seeker
A new film incentive program for ... A new film incentive program for New Mexico will take effect on July 1.
10
Want to give New Mexico some TLC? Here are ...
ABQnews Seeker
Celebrated every year on April 22, ... Celebrated every year on April 22, Earth Day is a time to rally around the globe, raising awareness, cleansing the world and generally trying ...