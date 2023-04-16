BSCO: Deputy shoots and kills man during welfare check

At least one Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a man while doing a welfare check in southwest Albuquerque on Sunday, according to a spokeswoman for the office.

Jayme Fuller Gonzales, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies were called to the 2300 block of Griffin SW to check on a person at about 9:50 a.m.

The man was suicidal and had a knife, according to a news release the BCSO issued Sunday afternoon.

“A confrontation ensued and at least one deputy fired their duty weapon, resulting in the death of that individual,” Fuller Gonzales said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

The sheriff’s office didn’t immediately identify the man who was killed on Sunday. Fuller Gonzales said the Sunday afternoon that the sheriff’s office was working to notify the man’s family.

The shooting will be investigated by a task force made up of officials with the BCSO, Albuquerque police, New Mexico State Police and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office..