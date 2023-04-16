 Jemez River recedes due to lower-than-expected temps - Albuquerque Journal

Jemez River recedes due to lower-than-expected temps

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A swollen Jemez River seen Thursday from N.M. 4. The river flooded last week from rapidly melting snowpack but receded over the weekend. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

The Santa Fe National Forest cautioned Sunday that the Jemez River may still flood in places and some recreation sites and roads will remain closed to the public even as the river recedes.

The Jemez River flooded in places last week as warm temperatures melted the record-breaking snowpack in the Jemez Mountains.

The river swelled to 7.85 feet on Thursday and overwhelmed Jemez Springs’ wastewater plant. It was the highest level the river has reached in 30 years and officials were worried it would rise even higher. Wayne Johnson, the Sandoval County manager, said parts of the Jemez Mountains received 200% of their normal snowpack this winter.

But the river receded throughout the weekend and was under 6 feet on Sunday.

Temperatures over the weekend around Jemez Springs were lower than originally predicted, said Randall Hergert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. It reached a high of 55 degrees on Friday, 57 degrees on Saturday and 66 degrees on Sunday.

Nevertheless, a flood warning from the Weather Service for areas around the Jemez River above the Jemez Pueblo will remain in place until Tuesday morning. Temperates in Jemez Springs are expected to reach 72 degrees on Monday, Hergert said.

“I would expect the snow melt to start increasing again,” he said. “The question is, how much snow was left up there?”

Soda Springs and the Battleship Rock Campground are closed, as well as all Jemez Ranger District campgrounds, according to a National Forest news release.

Forest Service Road 266 is closed. The Gilman Tunnels are closed due to rockslides. Forest Service roads 289 and the 36 and 10 corridors are also closed, according to the news release.

A similar pattern is happening in other mountain ranges throughout New Mexico that saw above-average snowfall, including the Sandia Mountains outside of Albuquerque.

The Cibola National Forest said in a news release Sunday that the Sulphur Canyon and Cienega Canyon picnic areas are temporarily closed. Visitors could also see other temporary closures at other recreation sites and trails west of N.M. 14, which are seeing heavy runoff because warm temperatures are melting snow.

The Weather Service also has issued a “special weather statement,” saying creeks and rivers throughout northern New Mexico mountains are going to see rapid rises and some mountain roads may experience localized flooding because the snowpack is melting rapidly. The agency warned of rock and mudslides.

