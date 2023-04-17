Combat sports notes: No title shot just yet for ‘100%’ Holm

Lenny Fresquez said he was somewhat surprised at the announcement last week that Julianna Peña would get the next shot at UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

But it was really no surprise, Fresquez said, that it won’t be Albuquerque’s Holly Holm, manager/promoter/agent Fresquez’s longtime client, getting that title shot. Inquiries regarding that possibility following Holm’s impressive March 25 win over Yana Santos by unanimous decision, he said, had gone unanswered.

Holm (15-6), it’s true, lost by first-round TKO to Nunes (22-5) in July 2019. It’s true as well that, among the UFC’s top bantamweight contenders, only Peña (11-5) has defeated Nunes, which she accomplished via a shocking upset (second-round rear naked choke) in December 2021.

Nunes, though, regained the title via lopsided unanimous decision some seven months later.

Still, Holm is 4-1 against contenders in the UFC’s top six — the only loss a highly disputed defeat by split decision to Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira. If not for the Vieira loss, it might well be Holm, not Peña, getting the title shot.

Vieira, no doubt, was in line for a title shot before losing to Raquel Pennington in her next fight after the Holm victory. But Pennington, the UFC’s No. 2 challenger behind Peña and one spot above Holm, has lost once to Nunes and twice to Holm.

Many, including Nunes, expected Mexico’s Irene Aldana — who has never faced Nunes — to get the next title shot. Aldana has victories over Santos and Vieira but lost by overwhelming unanimous decision to Holm in October 2020 and to Pennington in July 2019.

Nunes-Peña III is scheduled for June 10 on UFC 289 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Holm, perhaps, should be rooting for Peña since the two have never fought. A scheduled fight between the two in May 2021 was scrubbed because of a Holm medical issue that required surgery.

Nunes is an early 7-to-1 favorite.

In any case, Fresquez said he expects to see Holm back in the Octagon by late summer.

Against whom? Fresquez said he’s confident Holm will defeat anyone the UFC puts in the cage with her.

“Holly is 100 percent (physically) for the first time in a long time,” he said. “It really doesn’t matter who the opponent is.”

And, even at age 41, Holm can afford to wait. The Santos fight was the first of a new, six-fight contract extension with the UFC.

WEEKEND WRAP-UP: On Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri, longtime Albuquerque MMA fighter Lando Vannata lost by unanimous decision to Mexico’s Daniel Zellhuber in a lightweight fight on UFC 287.

Vannata (12-7-2) took a beating during the final two minutes of the first round and narrowly avoided having the fight stopped by referee Jason Herzog.

But Vannata came back to win the second round on all three scorecards. And had he won a competitive third round on the cards of judges Sal D’Amato and David Huyette, the fight would have ended in a draw.

That didn’t happen — all three judges scored the third for Zellhuber (13-1)— leaving one to wonder whether Vannata made the right decision in moving back to 155 pounds from 145 for this fight.

Physically, if not tactically, he appeared overmatched.

Vannata, who has lived in Albuquerque since 2011, trained in Denver for Saturday’s fight.

… On Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Albuquerque MMA welterweight Jalin Fuller (7-3) came up short in his bid for an LFA title — KOd by a right hand to the temple from new champion Trey Waters (7-1) in the second round.

… On Friday at Jackson-Wink MMA, as reported by cagedminds.com, Dwight “Akuma” Maters came back from a knockdown to defeat J-W teammate Shawn Morgan by first-round submission (arm triangle) in a super heavyweight fight. It was the pro debut for both men.

In the J-W card’s only other pro fight, bantamweight Marquis Johnson (3-5) defeated Jackson-Wink teammate Vincent Van Alstine (pro debut) by first-round submission (rear naked choke).